Title-hunting Bury Town have extended the work experience loan of Ipswich Town forward Jamie Mauge for a second month.

The recently-turned 18-year-old son of former Plymouth Argyle and Trinidad & Tobago midfielder Ronnie, joined Cole Skuse’s side mid-way through last month.

And the west Suffolk Blues, whose 1-1 home draw with Heybridge Swifts on Saturday (see report below) was enough to take them back to the top of the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division table, have confirmed that the centre-forward will remain available to play for them in the coming weeks.

Jamie Mauge has started two of his eight games for Bury Town, scoring one goal, since joining on a work experience loan from Ipswich Town Picture: Mecha Morton

A social media post from the club’s X account ahead of Saturday’s game read: “We are pleased to welcome back Jamie Mauge for another month's work experience on loan from the Ipswich Town Academy.

“Jamie will be with us until mid-March to continue his development.”

Mauge, who scored his first goal in senior football on his 18th birthday for Bury in the 1-1 home draw with Maldon & Tiptree on January 21, came off the bench at the weekend to make his eighth appearance for Bury, which has seen him start two matches.

Jamie Mauge goes on a run during Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Heybridge Swifts, having replaced Luke Brown in the 67th minute Picture: Mecha Morton

Mauge, who has captained Ipswich Town Under-18s on several occasions, joined the Tractor Boys from Needham Market’s youth set-up as an U15s player.

Bury regain top spot despite conceding late in home draw

Another dominant performance from Bury was countered by a defiant Heybridge Swifts on Saturday, though it was enough to see them take advantage of Felixstowe & Walton United’s 5-3 defeat at Walthamstow to leapfrog them at the top of the Isthmian League North Division table, writes John Alcock.

Bury took a ninth-minute lead when Max Maughn went down the wing and found Dylan Williams and his cross into the box was met by Cemal Ramadan who fired Bury in front from close range for his 22nd league goal of the season.

Cemal Ramadan celebrates scoring his 22nd league goal of the campaign for Bury, putting him one behind Brentwood’s Daniel Ogunleye Picture: Mecha Morton

Heybridge looked to hit back when a ball into the box was half cleared by Bury but only to Billy Crook on the edge of the box, but his shot went wide.

Another chance for Heybridge came on 17 minutes when Charlie Stimson’s dipping effort from outside the box dropped just over the bar.

On 22 minutes Luke Brown played a delightful long ball out to the wing for Mickey Davis who set up Ryan Jolland to shoot, but the Bury player’s effort lacked power and the defence got the ball clear.

Cemal Ramadan fires in a shot on a day that saw him put his side into the lead only for the Blues to concede an equaliser in the 84th minute Picture: Mecha Morton

On 28 minutes Williams won a battle in midfield with Crook and sent Ramadan into the box but his cross into the centre was cleared.

Bury had a double effort on goal on 36 minutes. Maughn saw his shot blocked as did Brown with his follow up strike.

Harley Curtis stretches for the ball on a Bury attack Picture: Mecha Morton

A promising attack from Heybridge on 34 minutes ended with Alfie Cutbush shooting from distance but over the bar.

A quick attack from Bury on 37 minutes saw Ramadan go deep into the box and his short pass looking for Brown was intercepted brilliantly by Joseph Adewunmi close to the near post.

Late in the half Bury had a chance when Brown got inside the box but his shot was blocked by more solid defending.

Ethan Mayhew on the ball during Bury’s 1-1 home draw with Heybridge Swifts Picture: Mecha Morton

After the break it was more of the same with Bury having plenty of chances to grab themselves a second goal and make the game more comfortable but the opportunities came and went as Heybridge defended well and went on the attack when they could.

On 53 minutes Williams played a clever ball to Brown on the edge of the box but he shot just wide of the post.

On 56 minutes another attack from Bury saw Eathan Mayhew shoot over the bar.

Former professional Ed Upson plays a ball forward on Saturday Picture: Mecha Morton

There was another chance for Bury came on 69 minutes when a great ball across the back of the defence by Harley Curtis was picked up by Mauge but his shot was saved well by Alan Fleischer.

On 71 minutes a good throughball from Bury saw Curtis break through the defence and was in on the keeper but Alan Fleischer made another excellent save.

Heybridge kept scrapping for everything as they went in search of a goal. Then, on 84 minutes the visitors got their reward for all their hard work when a soft free kick given away by Bury was sent into the box and Connor Hogan’s quality strike levelled the game.

Dylan Williams takes a shot at goal during Bury’s 1-1 home draw Picture: Mecha Morton

Bury had a late chance on 88 minutes when Jolland picked up the ball out wide and came inside to find space but put his shot just wide of the foot of the post.

With Felixstowe & Walton losing away at Walthamstow the draw sees Bury Town return to the top of the table by a single point. However, Bury will feel some frustration for not converting more of their chances and securing the win.

The Blues return to action with an away trip at fourth-placed Waltham Abbey on Saturday while Felixstowe host mid-table Concord Rangers and third-placed Brentwood Town - who are now just two points off Bury after getting a late winner at home to Haringey Borough - go to 15th-placed Grays Athletic (all 3pm).