Tyler Weaver had a very good reason to cancel the talk that he was due to give at Culford School next week.

The Old Culfordian was scheduled to return to the school which he attended between 2018 and 2023 to discuss with the current pupils a journey that has taken him all the way to Florida State University on a golf scholarship.

But instead of heading back to Suffolk, the 22-year-old will instead re-route to the Oakmont Country Club where he will rub shoulders with the biggest names in the golfing world at the 125th U.S. Open.

Former Culford School pupil Tyler Weaver has qualified for next week’s U.S Open Picture: Leaderboard Photography

Weaver earned his place in a field that will contain the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau thanks to a stellar performance during Golf’s Longest Day, finishing 11-under par across 36 holes at the Piedmont Driving Club.

The Bury St Edmunds Golf Club member’s rounds of 67 and 66 secured a tie for third and one of five available qualifying spots – and now he is set to make his Major debut.

And for head of golf Lawrence Dodd, who coached Weaver during his time at Culford, this latest milestone has come as no surprise.

The Culford School team of Tyler Weaver, Harry Thomas and Theo Morris, who previously won the Independent Schools Golf Association (ISGA) Championship Picture: IAPS

Dodd said: “It’s an amazing achievement. A lot of the world’s top pros were in that qualifying event and there was some household names that didn’t make it through, so for Tyler to earn a place is brilliant.

“But it also doesn’t surprise me. Tyler is so talented and he’s as good as anyone I’ve seen in all my years of coaching. He’s just a very good golfer and a natural sportsman. He was wanted by all the sports teams when he arrived at Culford, but golf was his passion.

“This is a testament to his hard work. He’s a lad with his head screwed on, he works hard – just like his brother (Max) – and they come from hard-working parents.

“He went away during Covid, worked on his game and when he came back it seemed like he had grown a foot taller. All of a sudden he was hitting the ball miles, his scoring potential went through the roof and he hasn’t looked back.

“We’ve never been happier to cancel a talk at the school! Tyler is a shining example to all of the pupils.”

Currently ranked 27th in the World Amateur Golf rankings, the Newmarket golfer has enjoyed a standout season at Florida State, with six top-10 finishes, a victory at the 2025 Cabo Collegiate and being runner-up at the ACC Championship.

He clearly possesses the ability to play at the highest level, but it will be uncharted territory when he walks out on the first tee in Pennsylvania.

It would be understandable for nerves – or even imposter syndrome – to set in among company that he is more attuned to watching on the television, but Dodd has backed his former student to stay grounded.

“I text him after he qualified and once I had congratulated him, I told him that he was not going there to make up the numbers,” added Dodd.

“He’s more than capable of competing and he’ll be one of the best ball hitters in the field. Tyler may only be a young lad, but he’s had a fantastic couple of years and he’ll be determined to show people what he’s capable of.”

Meanwhile, Simon Byford, the PGA professional at Bury St Edmunds Golf Club, added: “Everybody associated with Bury St Edmunds Golf Club is so proud of Tyler's achievement in qualifying for The U.S. Open at Oakmont.

“He is a wonderful young man and we wish him all the success with everything he does. Whenever he is back at the club he always has time for members and the other juniors, will talk to them and answer their questions – he really is a credit to his family.

“His development with the help of Culford School has been invaluable, and as he continues his education in America, his confidence and skills are developing even further.

“As a club we are looking forward to watching the U.S. Open unfold, and seeing what Tyler can achieve in what will be the first of many Majors for this talented young golfer.”