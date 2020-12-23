All non-elite football in Suffolk, Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Essex will halt from Boxing Day after the four counties were placed under Tier 4 restrictions by the government.

The recently-formed guidelines require all non-essential shops, hairdressers, and leisure and entertainment venues to close, while people must work from home if they are able to do so.

And it also has a big impact on lower-level football at Steps 3 and below, which must cease until the limitations are eased.

Non-elite football must halt. Picture: Simon Lankester

As a result, the likes of the Isthmian Leagues and Thurlow Nunn Leagues will be shut down for the foreseeable future.

However, other outdoor grassroot sports – such as golf and tennis – can be played with members of your own household, or with one person from outside of your household.

Organised outdoor sport for under-18s can continue, as can organised outdoor sport for disabled people, but leisure centres and indoor gyms, indoor swimming pools, indoor tennis and basketball courts, indoor fitness and dance studios and indoor climbing walls must close.

