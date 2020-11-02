Motorsport UK has confirmed it will, under government direction, suspend all non-elite motorsport in England until December 2, as part of the four-week coronavirus lockdown.

It comes after the governing body consulted on the implications for motorsport in England with the government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) in respect of the plan to enter a four-week national lockdown on Thursday.

Selected elite events officially recognised by the DCMS, which include the British Touring Car Championship - which Ipswich-based Carl Boardley competes in – will be permitted to continue.

The Brtitish Touring Car Championship will be allowed to continue during the second national lockdownPicture: Motorsport UK (42954339)

Motorsport activities in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands are subject to prevailing government guidance in those devolved territories.

The body's statement also outlined that organisers of events which had permits to take place during the period that now covers the nation's second coronavirus lockdown will have to reapply to stage them at a later date.

It read: "At this time, motorsport as organised sport continues in Scotland, in accordance with Motorsport UK’s comprehensive restart guidance introduced on 4th July. Motorsport is currently suspended in Northern Ireland and Wales, as mandated by the respective devolved governments.

Ipswich-based Carl Boardley is set to be able to continue racing in the British Touring Car Championship in his Team HARD BMW 125i M Sport

"In respect of permits issued for non-elite events in England between 5th November and 2nd December, Motorsport UK confirms that those permits are now withdrawn. Organisers will need to reapply if they plan to hold the event at a later date.

"Motorsport UK will continue to monitor the prevailing advice from the UK Government and that of the devolved nations and ensure the motorsport community is updated.

"Motorsport UK would like to thank the entire motorsport community for their resilience and hard work throughout the summer months to keep motorsport running and operating safely. During the coming weeks we will be working hard to ensure that as soon as government guidance allows, motorsport can safely resume once again."

* See Friday's Bury Free Press print edition for the latest round-up of the local motorsport scene from Arthur Debenham.