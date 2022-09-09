Non-league football fixtures have followed the professional game including Ipswich Town in being called off both tonight and over the weekend in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II yesterday.

It means Bury Town will no longer host Stowmarket Town in the Isuzu FA Trophy this evening, while there will also be no Saturday or Sunday matches across the semi-professional levels – including the Thurlow Nunn League and Southern League – for men and women.

It comes in the wake of guidance from the FA in consultation with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

Bury Town were due to host Stowmarket Town tonight at the Atalian Servest Ram Meadow Stadium but like the rest of the weekend programme, that will no longer go ahead Picture: Mark Westley

Games are expected to resume from Monday, which would mean a midweek programme would take place with Needham Market due to host Royston Town in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central on Tuesday (7.45pm).

A statement from the FA released this lunchtime read: "Her Majesty the Queen was a long-standing Patron of The Football Association and has left a lasting and indelible legacy on our national game.

"As a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, English football has united to postpone all football fixtures between 9-11 September.

"The FA can confirm that all football fixtures across the Barclays Women’s Super League, Barclays Women’s Championship, the Vitality Women’s FA Cup, and the Isuzu FA Trophy, will be postponed this weekend.

"We can also confirm that all football fixtures across the National League System (NLS), Steps 1-6, including the Vanarama National Leagues, the Women’s Football Pyramid (WFP), Tiers 3-7, and matches across grassroots football in England will be postponed.

"The Premier League and the EFL have all confirmed that their fixtures this weekend will be rescheduled for a later date.

"All flags at Wembley Stadium and St. George’s Park will continue to fly at half-mast over the weekend.

"Our thoughts remain with our president, HRH The Duke of Cambridge, and the whole of the Royal Family during this time."