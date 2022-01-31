There was no shortage of goals in the three Pitching In Isthmian League North Division matches involving Suffolk sides at the weekend – 14, in fact.

AFC Sudbury hosted Stowmarket Town for a fourth time this season, having also met in the FA Cup with the tie going to a replay that AFC eventually won.

With title rivals Canvey Island having fell to defeat last Tuesday and then again on Saturday, Paul Musgrove's Stowmarket side took full advantage with a 3-1 victory that provided another big blow to Sudbury's play-off hopes.

Stowmarket Town players celebrate Chris Casement giving them a 3-0 lead at AFC Sudbury Picture: Mecha Morton

It was two former Yellows who put the visitors in the driving seat in a dominant first half in front of a crowd of 423 at The MEL Group Stadium. A Craig Parker penalty (18') and Ben Hunter's lifted finish (43') giving them a 2-0 interval lead.

Man-of-the-match Chris Casement added a third from a free kick (58') before youngster Josh Stokes (62') finally gave the suffering home fans something to cheer. Stow ended with 10 men when Willie Clemons was sent off for dissent in stoppage-time.

The result leaves Stow in charge of their own title destiny, being level with leaders Aveley and one ahead of Canvey with a game in hand on both.

Stowmarket Town fans enjoyed their day out at AFC Sudbury as their side took control of the title race with a 3-1 victory Picture: Mecha Morton

But Sudbury have dropped to 10th and seven points off fifth-placed Dereham Town with a game in hand following a third straight defeat.

A dramatic late winner from Ryan Jolland (85') saw Bury Town pick up their first win in four matches at a crucial time, 3-2 at home to fellow promotion hopefuls Dereham.

Striker Cemal Ramadan had talked in SuffolkNews' match preview about not being ruthless enough – and after Toby Hilliard's early header (12') gave the Norfolk side the lead he led the fightback with close-range finishes in the 22nd and 61st minutes.

A Shaun Bammant header drew Dereham level 10 minutes later before but the Blues were not to be denied three crucial points with Jolland sweeping home a cross five minutes from time.

He was subsequently sent off for his celebrations in front of the visiting manager while the Magpies' Adam Hipperson was also shown a red for his reaction in the heated aftermath.

With Grays Athletic 5-1 winners at home to Great Wakering Rovers it ensured Bury remain nine points from the top five with two games in hand on both Dereham and the Essex side.

Cemal Ramadan celebrates one of his two goals for Bury Town at home to Dereham Picture: Mark Westley

A six-game winning streak had catapulted Felixstowe & Walton United into play-off contention. And although they remain a place above Bury in 11th, they came away from a dramatic finale at fellow top-five hopeful Heybridge Swifts empty handed in a 3-2 defeat.

Quickfire goals from Billy Holland (76') and Ollie Canfer (78') – inbetween the hosts' Alan McCormack being sent off – had suddenly drawn them level at 2-2 following conceding twice in the opening six minutes.

But Andrew Fennell's 87th minute strike saw the Seasiders fall to defeat with another sending off following for each side in stoppage-time, for Adam Topley and Henry Barley.

Like Sudbury, Stuart Boardley's Felixstowe side are also seven points off the top five but with three games in hand.

Ryan Jolland scored Bury Town's late winner before being sent off for his provocative celebration in front of the visiting dugout Picture: Mark Westley

Up a level in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central, goalkeeper Marcus Garnham once again proved to be the cat-like hero for Needham Market as they claimed a point in a goalless draw at Redditch United.

The Marketmen were reduced to 10 men in the 32nd minute after Callum Sturgess was sent off for a clash with Kieron Dawes.

Garnham, who had proved the side's hero in the FA Trophy penalty shootout win at Yeovil Town, made a string of fine saves thereafter including saving Daniel Sweeney's 51st minute spot-kick.

Needham, who are 12th and 15 points off the play-off but with five games in hand on current fifth-placed Avelchurch, were reduced to nine men in stoppage-time with Harvey Sayer shown a second yellow card.

Leiston (7th) travel to face the Marketmen on Tuesday (see full mid-week fixtures below) off the back of holding Avelchruch to a 1-1 draw at Victory Road following Finlay Barnes heading in an equaliser.

But Lowestoft Town remain at the foot of the table after losing 3-1 at Sporting Bromsgrove.

In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, Mildenhall Town are the new leaders following a comprehensive 5-0 win at second bottom Long Melford.

After Matt Green's 13th minute finish put them into the lead Natty Stewart (17', 24', 52') scored the next three to claim his hat-trick. Green (76') got his second to complete the rout.

It saw them lepafrog Gorleston – following the Norfolk side's surprise 2-0 defeat at mid-table Kirkley & Pakefield on Friday night with Miguel Löpez and George Barber both on target – to go three points clear. But the Greens do hold three games in hand, while Wroxham, five points from Mildenhall, five games less ahead of meeting the Suffolk side this weekend.

Melford remain in touching distances with four sides above them with none of them able to capitalise with wins.

Haverhill Rovers dropped a place but remain one point above the drop zone following a 2-1 home defeat to Walsham-le-Willows, who moved up to fifth place.

The hosts' Josh Lee had equalised from the penalty spot 20 minutes from time following an early spectacular Matt Collins opener.

But Kieran Twinn soon had the Willows back in front and they held on to the lead despite a late rally from Rovers.

Brantham Athletic are a point above Haverhill following a 1-1 draw at home to ninth-placed Woodbridge Town which saw Tommy Northwood's late strike soon equalised by the visitors' Sean Rea.

Hadleigh United are also now two points above the drop zone after they claimed a share of the spoils with one goal apiece at Newmarket Town. It was the Jockeys' third straight draw and came after Will Gardners' 55th minute goal was replied to by Joel Glover's 73rd minute header.

Thetford Town are the other side on 23 points but were left disappointed with a 1-0 defeat in their Norfolk derby at home to Fakenham Town, with an own goal following a disputed 48th minute corner proving decisive.

Two form sides met at The Pit but it was mid-table Lakenheath who continued their winning streak, now standing at four league outings, at the expense of ending Whitton United's (4) by a 2-0 scoreline.

Shaun Avis' first-half strike was added to by Tom Thulborn in the second in a result which leaves Whitton in 14th.

For Ely City (10th) it was a first win in seven as they halted the progress of top four side Mulbarton Wanderers with an impressive 3-0 victory that saw Ben Tait, Luke Young and Josh Townshend all on target.

In the First Division South, Ipswich Wanderers maintain a 3-point lead at the top following a 1-0 win over AFC Sudbury Reserves (15th) with Kris Roses' goal sending the home crowd at Humber Doucy Lane home happy.

In the local derby at Cornard United (17th), third-placed Halstead Town bounced back from their 6-0 thumping against second-placed Buckhurst Hill with a 5-2 victory. Adam Hampson was largely to thank, scoring four times for the Humbugs, while Jake Brown accounting for the other.

It was a fifth game without a win for the Ards.

Second bottom Brimsdown slipped up again but again Haverhill Borough could not take advantage, losing 2-1 at play-off chasing Benfleet to remain bottom and three points from safety with a game in hand.

In the First Division North, Harleston Town's 2-0 win at fifth-placed Whittlesey Athletic, courtesy of a Lawrence Cheese first-half strike and a stoppage-time own goal, keeps them two points clear of Downham Town in second.

Second bottom Needham Market Reserves moved to within two points of Debenham LC following a 1-0 home win over Diss Town (6th) coupled with The Hornets' 3-1 home loss to Norwich CBS.

Elsewhere, Framlingham Town (10th) went down to a 3-0 defeat at Downham while Leiston Reserves (11th) came away from FC Parson Drove with a 2-1 victory.

Finally, back up at Step 4, Soham Town Rangers lost 2-1 at Carlton Town in the Pitching In Northern Premier League Midlands Division but remain off the foot of the table on goal difference, following Histon also losing (5-2 at Yaxley). Edgar Morais had got a goal back for the Greens in the 84th minute but it proved to be too little too late.

Midweek fixtures (Kick-offs 7.45pm) unless otherwise stated

Tuesday, February 1

Pitching In Southern League Premier Central Division

Needham Market v Leiston

Pitching In Isthmian League North Division

Coggeshall Town v AFC Sudbury

Felixstowe & Walton United v Brentwood Town

Thurlow Nunn League First Division South

Ipswich Wanderers v Holland