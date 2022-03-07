The persistent wet weather saw a significant number of fixtures postponed on Saturday and Bury Town – without 10 players available – could have been forgiven for hoping they were one of them.

But their match at Romford was one of only three left standing in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division.

However, with four under-18s in the starting line-up (Lewis Ridd, Thomas Gee, Ben Haddoch, and Clinton Frank) it went on to yield their best result of the season with a 8-0 demolition of the basement dwellers.

Max Maughn was undoutedly the star of the show with four goals to his name coming in just 21 minutes either side of the break (45', 46', 53', 66').

In fact, the game had been goalless ahead of Ryan Jolland scoring for the visitors in the 41st minute, with the advantage doubled by Dan Gilchrist within the next 60 seconds.

Bury ended up with three red cards in last weekend's 3-1 home win over Great Wakering Rovers but this time had the numerical advantage as Romford's Rowan Dorling was dismissed in the 56th minute – with the score 5-0.

Max Maughn, third from right, scored four goals for Bury Town at Romford on Saturday Picture: Mark Westley

Dan Gilchrist (67') and Jolland, for his second (69') added further gloss to a memorable day for the Blues in Essex, following former Colchester United academy player Maughn bagging his fourth.

The game also saw the return of influential midfielder Jake Chambers Shaw, earlier than anticipated, from ankle ligament damage, coming on for the last 13 minutes.

It sees Chenery's side remain 12th in the table but heading into tomorrow's visit of Felixstowe & Walton United in their rearranged Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup Second Round tie (full mid-week local fixtures below) they will certainly now approach it with confidence.

Up a level in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central, all three Suffolk sides saw their games go ahead with Leiston recording a 2-1 home win over relegation-threatened Hitchin Town.

A crowd of 285 at Victory Road witnessed Finlay Barnes put the hosts into a 36th minute lead before Will Davies doubled their advantage in the 56th minute.

But within a minute the visitors had halved the deficit via Steve Cawley though Darren Eadie and Chris Wigger's side were able to hold on to end a run of four straight defeats in what was their first win in five matches. It leaves the Blues seventh in the table but 10 points off the final play-off place.

Needham Market's final game before hosting Stockport County in the quater-final of the Buildbase FA Trophy this weekend saw them fall to a 3-0 defeat at Peterborough Sports.

Kevin Horlock's side went into the interval trailing 1-0 to Daniel Lawlor 43rd minute goal with Brad McGowan making it a comfortable victory with a second-half brace (54', 69'). It leaves them 11th in the table, having taken four points from their previous two games.

It was also ultimately a disappointing afternoon for Lowestoft Town on the Suffolk coast as Jamie Godbold's side put up a spirited fight against play-off occupiers AFC Rusden & Diamonds in front of a crowd of 580 but lost 3-2 following conceding in the last minute.

The Trawlerboys had trailed 1-0 at the interval before a pair of goals from striker Jake Reed edged them in front but goals in the 71st and 91st minutes saw them end the game with nothing.

It leaves them two points from the relegation/promotion play-off place occupied by Hitchin Town with a game in hand, and five points from guaranteed safety.

Down a level in the Pitching In Northern League Midlands Division, Soham Town Rangers were not in action but will have been bouyed to see

relegation rivals Wisbech Town and Histon both lose. It means they remain bottom and four points from the relegation/promotion play-off spot with a game now in hand.

Newmarket's Jack Whiting went on to score from this run Picture: Mark Westley

Down another level in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, only two matches – one being on an artificial surface at Newmarket Town – were played.

That game at The Tristel Stadium saw the ninth-placed Jockeys draw 1-1 with fourth-placed Mulbarton Wanderers ahead of tomorrow's rearranged Cambridgeshire Invitation Cup semi-final at Ely City.

A crowd of 145 saw Jack Whiting's 73rd minute goal respond to a second half opener for the visitors to ultimately secure a share of the spoils on the first game since it was announced their chairman Kevin Grainger had stood down while social media allegations were investigated.

The same scoreline was recorded at fifth-placed March Town United where Long Melford secured another point against high-flying opposition in their fight for survival.

The draw will have felt like a win for Jamie Bradbury's fourth from bottom side who played with 10 minutes for more than 70 minutes with Anthony Waugh seeing red for a dangerous challenge in the 19th minute.

They had gone behind a few minutes beforehand to Dean Miller's header from a corner but were actually left with nine men for the next 10 minutes with Kyle Hurley sent to the sin bin for something he said to the referee.

Jack Whiting celebrates his equaliser for Newmarket Town on Saturday Picture: Mark Westley

The unlikely-looking equaliser came via a 66th minute penalty after home keeper Charlie Congreve brought down Hassan Ally, George Day stepping up to convert.

With Bradbury's side managing to withstand some late pressure and the Hares having a goal ruled out for offside it means they have taken five points off facing top five sides in successive games.

You can read a full match report on our sister title, The Fenland Citizen.

The Mulbarton keeper clears ball at Newmarket Town after it hits crossbar Picture: Mark Westley

Six fixtures were playing in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North with leaders Harleston Town extending their advantage at the summit by two further points to five. It came following a 6-0 win at basement dwellers Wisbech St Mary, coupled with Diss Town (8th) holding Downham Town to a goalless draw.

Lawrence Cheese bagged himself a hat-trick while Nathan Page scored twice and Josh Durham accounted for the other for Nicky Howell's side.

Diss' draw, replying to back-to-back defeats, was bittersweet with their high-flying visitors having ended the match with nine men.

It was certainly a good afternoon for Framlingham Town though as Liam Abraham's side posted up a third straight win to go five unbeaten and move into the final play-off spot with a 3-0 scoreline at Huntingdon Town. Joe Berry, Callum Knights and Max Willett were all on target.

Their next assignment is a local derby at Debenham LC tomorrow evening with The Hornets on the back of a 5-2 defeat at Sheringham to leave Guy Hayes' side third from bottom. Kyron Andrews and Bradley Austin scored the consolation goals.

Elsewhere, Needham Market Reserves' two goals were enough to earn a point ahead of the side directly above them in the table, 12th-placed Peterborough North End. Louie McDonagh-Kudiabor and substitute Brandon Greenleaf were on target for the young Marketmen who have gone five games without defeat now.

Adam Bennett looks to win a header for Diss Town against Downham Town Picture: Mark Bullimore

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South, five games went ahead with table-toppers Ipswich Wanderers winning 4-0 at ninth-placed Wormley Rovers to maintain a five point lead over Buckhurst Hill having played a game more.

Wanderers' goals all came in the first half with Matt Blake helped himself to a hat-trick, the first coming from the penalty spot, while Teon Leggett was also on target.

Buckhurst Hill racked up a 6-1 scoreline at basement side Haverhill Borough to stretch their unbeaten run to 22 games.

The visitors had been 5-1 up at the break at The New Croft with Ollie Santry having netted what proved to be the hosts' only goal of the game.

It sees Peter Betts' side remain three points from guaranteed safety having played two games left than Brimsdown.

Diss' James Bemrose runs at the Downham defence Picture: Mark Bullimore

Cornard United had won their last two matches but lost 2-1 at Park View with Charlie Lindoe on target for Tom Clark's side who sit one place below their opponents in the table as a result, in 16th.

Finally, a hastily rearranged fixture from last Tuesday saw play-off occupiers Halstead Town return to action at home to AFC Sudbury Reserves on Friday evening, losing 3-2 in front of a crowd of 110 at the Milbank Stadium. The reverse fixture had ended 6-2 in Halstead's favour.

Both sides were said to have put on a battling and enthralling contest which Halstead lost despite playing some great football at times, but simply didn’t take their chances which Sudbury did.

Ollie Santry scores Haverhill Borough's only goal in their 6-1 defeat Picture: Mecha Morton

The hosts' Alfie Cleal replied to Fred Ambrose's opener but the equality didn't last long as Luke Hipkin dispatched a penalty to go ahead against the run of play at half-time.

Sudbury extended their lead early in the second half through Billy Walsh before former AFC player Jordan Blackwell struck on the hour mark to set up a nervy finish, though Halstead were unable to find an equaliser.

The result leaves Mark McLean's side fourth in the table but having played more games than all the side in contention below them while Sudbury moved up to 14th after a third straight win.

Dan Kimber, on his second appearance for Haverhill Borough, having played 10 games for Haverhill Rovers this term, makes a save in their heavy defeat to Buckhurst Hill Picture: Mecha Morton

Midweek fixtures (kick-off 7.45pm unless otherwise stated)

Tuesday, March 8

Pitching In Isthmian League North Division

AFC Sudbury vs Brentwood Town

Cambridgeshire Invitation Cup Semi-final

Ely City vs Newmarket Town

Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup Second Round

Bury Town vs Felixstowe & Walton United

Thurlow Nunn League First Division North

Debenham LC vs Framlingham Town

Leiston Reserves vs Harleston Town

Thurlow Nunn League First Division South

Harwich & Parkeston vs AFC Sudbury Reserves

Wednesday, March 9

Thurlow Nunn League First Division South

Newbury Forest vs Ipswich Wanderers

Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup Second Round

Haverhill Rovers vs Woodbridge Town

The referee tries to get control over a flare up between Haverhill Borough and Buckhurst Hill Picture: Mecha Morton

Haverhill Borough look on as another goal goes in for Buckhurst Hill Picture: Mecha Morton