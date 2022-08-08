The Emirates FA Cup got under way at the weekend with 13 extra preliminary ties involving sides under SuffolkNews' umbrella.

Step 4 Bury Town had been surprised to find themselves in the opening round for the first time in 18 years but put in a professional high-energy performance at lower-league Lakenheath to comfortably progress via a 4-0 scoreline.

Cemal Ramadan broke the deadlock six minutes before half-time as Bury broke at pace from defending a corner (see below).

A dominant second half from the Blues saw Ramadan produce a fine finish from inside the area (62') before Cruise Nydazayo, on his second Bury debut, sent in a 25-yard rocket to make it 3-0 shortly after.

Max Maughn, who had set up both of the first two goals, provided a cool low finish from a deflected cross to complete the rout in the 83rd minute (read our full report here).

With the preliminary round draw having also been made at the same time last month, it means Bury will host Newmarket Town a week on Saturday, following the Jockeys winning 3-1 at Eynesbury Rovers.

Michael Shinn's side had gone into the break at the St Neots-based side trailing 1-0 but Ben Robinson equalised before the player-manager himself put them ahead after being teed up on the edge of the area.

A 25-yard screamer from new signing Joe Asensi ensured there was no nervy finish at the equivalent level United Counties League Premier Division South outfit.

Mildenhall Town came through their tie at divisional rivals Hadleigh United with a 1-0 victory but only after battling through the second half with nine men against their hosts' 10 after an incident-packed first half.

Both Alex Steed and Ethan Clarke were given their marching orders in just the eighth minute following a big melee breaking out in front of the dugouts.

The needle in the game continued and before half-time Mildenhall lost their captain Luke Butcher to a straight red card following a challenge in the Hadleigh penalty area.

However, the nine men of Mildenhall responded well and former Bury defender Taylor Hastings produced a bullet header from a free kick to win the tie late on.

They now await the winners of the replay between Histon and Desborough Town to see who they will host on August 20.

Haverhill Rovers, who had recent signing Ollie Emsden in their starting XI at The New Croft, will have to go to divisional rivals Mulbarton Wanderers for their replay on Tuesday following a goalless draw.

Micheal Bett, one of the summer signings at Rovers, had pulled off a couple of good saves to keep their Norfolk visitors at bay on Saturday, while there was an FA Cup debut for homegrown youngster Louie Bampton.

Long Melford had started the season under newly promoted manager David Hennessey with two wins from their opening two Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division fixtures.

But having had to make five changes from the side who beat Hadleigh in mid-week, due to a combination of injuries and player holidays, they found Step 4 hosts Kempston Rovers just a step too far. Racau Wielblad took advantage of a tired defence to score twice in the final seven minutes to seal a 2-0 victory.

Brantham Athletic set up a home with Witham Town following a comfortable 3-0 home victory over a Basildon United side who ended with 10 men. Matt Hayden and James Lee had given the Imps a 2-0 half-time lead before Tom Watkins took his tally to two in two games.

Haverhill Rovers and Mulbarton Wanderers could not be separated in a goalless draw at The New Croft and will play their replay in Norfolk tomorrow Picture: Mecha Morton

Charlie Howlett came off the bench to score the winning goal as Ipswich Wanderers beat Yaxley 1-0 at Humber Doucy Lane to set up a home tie with Gorleston.

Whitton United will travel to Biggleswade Town in the next round after goals from Lewis Gillings, Kieran Turner and Sam Cheetham came in a 3-2 victory at home to Wellingborough Town.

But there were early exits on Saturday for Kirkley & Pakefiled - 2-1 at home to Fakenham Town – Ely City - 5-1 at Wisbech Town - and Halstead Town - 3-0 at Leverstock Green.

Ollie Emsden made his debut for Haverhill Rovers in their goalless draw with Mulbarton Wanderers Picture: Mecha Morton

The FA Cup had actually started on Friday night with both Walsham-le-Willows - 6-1 defeat against St Neots Town - and Thetford Town - 2-2 draw with Soham Town Rangers, meaning a replay in Cambridgeshire tomorrow - playing hosts.

An administrative error had seen Woodbridge Town not make it into this year's competition but Luke Hyam's side were in Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division action on Saturday, losing 1-0 at newly-promoted Harleston Town.

Nathan Stone scored the only goal of the game as Danny Crow's reign continued on a winning start with two victories from their opening two games.

Lagshan Sivakumar made his debut for Harleston Town in their home win against Woodbridge Town. Nathan Stone, in the background, scored the goal Picture: Mark Bullimore

Up two levels in the pyramid, Leiston - 3-2 at home to Nuneaton Borough (Barnes pen 7', Davies pen 87', 90+2) - and Needham Market - 0-0 at AFC Rushden & Diamonds - got their Pitching In Southern League Premier Central campaigns under way.

The Marketmen had included Evan Collard back in their starting line-up after re-signing the midfielder on a short-term loan from Stowmarket Town. bringing back a point from a goalless draw at AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

It could have been all three points for Kevin Horlock's side in Northmaptonshire were it not for a series of saves from the home goalkeeper and a goalline clearance denying Jacob Lay a goal on his debut.

Down at Step 6, it was the opening weekend for the Thurlow Nunn League's First Division North with Cornard United opening up with a 2-1 home win over Downham Town, Jack Graham and Scott Sloots on target for Tom Clark's side.

A Josh Lucraft goal proved enough for Framlingham Town to pick up all three points in a 1-0 victory at newly-promoted Heacham.

Danny Thrower scored twice and Elliot Ballard was also on target as Debenham LC drew 3-3 at Huntingdon Town while Leiston Reserves also claimed a point in a goalless draw at Swaffham Town.

Cruise Nydazayo (left) scored the goal of the game as Bury Town won 4-0 at Lakenheath Picture: Richard Marsham

There were opening day defeats for AFC Sudbury Reserves - 3-1 at home to Norwich CBS - and Needham Market Under-23s - 4-2 at Holbeach United.

Midweek fixtures (KO 7.45pm unless otherwise stated)

Tuesday, August 9

Emirates FA Cup extra preliminary round replay

Mulbarton Wanderers vs Haverhill Rovers

Soham Town Rangers vs Thetford Town

Thurlow Nunn League First Division North

AFC Sudbury Reserves vs Haverhill Borough

Harwich & Parkeston vs Cornard United