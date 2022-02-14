There was no doubt where the result of the weekend came from as Needham Market knocked out higher-league opposition once again to march through to the quarter-finals of the Buildbase FA Trophy.

The Marketmen had the better of the first half against Vanarama National League South promotion-chasers Dartford in front of more than 1,000 inside Bloomfields with their deserved breakthrough eventually coming via a 73rd minute penalty from Luke Ingram.

Kevin Horlock's side hit the goal frame four times in total before riding out some late pressure to progress 1-0.

Kyle Hammond runs towards the Needham Market fans behind the goal to celebrate their FA Trophy victory over higher-league Dartford Picture: Mecha Morton

Ahead of this afternoon's draw with the likes of non-league big-hitters Stockport County, Bromley, Notts County and Wrexham they are just two wins away from a Wembley final.

You can read our detailed report of the match here and our post-match interview with Horlock here.

There was also a tale of the underdog rising to the occasion over at Stoneylands as Gorleston were knocked off the top of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division at relegation threatened Long Melford.

It was a joyous day for Needham Market and their supporters, some of whom invaded the pitch at the final whistle against Dartford Picture: Mecha Morton

It had been 16 long matches since The Villagers had last tasted victory, back on October 13 in a 1-0 home success against Haverhill Rovers.

But they repeated that scoreline against Gorleston to turn the table on its head with what was said to be a thoroughly deserved victory through Jamie Griffiths' moment of class in the 77th minute. The former Ipswich Town professional turned his man before firing in from 18 yards.

It saw Jamie Bradbury's side move out of their long-held position in the bottom two, now lying two places and two points above the last relegation spot with one and two games in hand on those below them.

A 2-0 defeat for Haverhill Rovers at home to top five side Norwich United sees Liam Aves' side now back to occupying second from bottom.

The Planters had taken the lead within five minutes but the players came off the pitch a couple of minutes before half-time due to a serious injury to the assistant referee which required an ambulance.

When play did resume, before the turnaround, it remained 1-0 until Haydn Davis doubled the visitors' advantage in the 75th minute to spell a sixth straight defeat for Rovers.

Brantham Athletic, who were not in action, are a point above them having now played a game less.

Up the other end of the table, Mildenhall Town took advantage of Gorleston's slip-up to claim the outright lead following their 3-0 home victory against lowly Hadleigh United.

It came despite playing 54 minutes with 10 men with Charlie Hitch, who had scored direct from an 18th minute corner, receiving a controversial second yellow card.

But Hall battled on and doubled their lead through Tanner Call in the 72nd minute before James Hall added a third three minutes from time.

It leaves Ricky Cornish's side three points clear of Gorleston but having played three games more and four above Wroxham, who hold five games in hand after their 1-1 draw at Mulbarton Wanderers.

Hadleigh are now three places and four points above the relegation zone, having played three fewer games than Haverhill Rovers.

Thetford Town are level on points with the Brettsiders but directly above them in 15th having boosted their survival chances with Friday evening's 6-0 home thrashing of basement dwellers Swaffham Town. It ended a run of six straight defeats.

Michael Campbell helped himself to a hat-trick while Nathan Clarke, Bury Town's Dan Gilchrist and Elliot Smith were also all on the scoresheet in a game witnessed by a crowd of 202.

Amazon Prime's cameras were also at the game to record some footage for a Rio Ferdinand-led documentary on the equality in the game. It follows on from Brecklanders player-manager Matt Morton first speaking in the media about being a gay footballer with the Bury Free Press in July, 2020.

Ely City (11th) recovered from going behind twice at home to Kirkley & Pakefield (14th) to claim a point in a 2-2 draw.

Kyle Halock's opener (23') saw the visitors lead at the interval before Luke Young's free kick, with some help from the wind, levelled midway through the second period.

Haylock restored Kirkley's lead via a 72nd minute header but Ryan Gibbs’ 81st-minute close-range finish gave the Robins, who saw Taylor Hastings sent off in stoppage time for a late tackle, a share of the spoils.

Elsewhere in the division, a Ronaldo Wright goal (57') saw Whitton United end visiting Lakenheath's six-game unbeaten run with a 1-0 victory in their mid-table clash while Walsham-le-Willows (6th) fell to a first defeat in four matches, 1-0 at home to Fakenham Town.

Up a level in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division, Stowmarket Town went back to level on points at the summit with Aveley with a game in hand after thrashing basement side Romford 4-0.

Bermuda international Reggie Lambe broke the deadlock in the first half in front of a crowd of 303 before goals followed through Josh Mayhew, Ollie Brown and a free kick from Kane Munday.

The Old Gold & Blacks are now gearing up to host Ipswich Town's young guns in a busy night of Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup action tomorrow (full mid-week fixtures below).

AFC Sudbury played out a goalless draw at home to top five side Grays Athletic in front of a crowd of 277 that witnessed a debut for a new signing in former Coggeshall Town midfielder George Cocklin.

It saw Angelo Harrop and Rick Andrews' side drop to 10th and six points adrift of their opponents, who now occupy the final play-off spot, having both played 26 matches.

Felixstowe & Walton United are four points adrift with a game in hand on the Essex side following a 1-1 draw at 14th-placed Tilbury.

Joe Whight had put the Seasiders' into the lead in the 58th minute but Suaibo Balde levelled for a share of the spoils nine minutes from time.

Bury Town remain 12th and 12 points adrift of the play-offs after responding to their mid-week defeat to Felixstowe with a 2-2 draw at home to Maldon & Tiptree.

Ade Cole had put the Jammers into the lead on the cusp of half-time before Shomari Banwell restored their lead on the hour mark after the returning Ryan Jolland (53') had levelled things up.

There was late joy for the home contingent in the 471 recorded crowd at the Atalian Servest Ram Meadow Stadium though as Cemal Radmadan came up with an equaliser in the first minute of stoppage-time.

Across in the Pitching In Northern Premier League Midlands Division, Soham Town Rangers remain bottom and now three points from potential safety in a relegaton/promotion play-off following a 2-1 defeat at title-chasing Halesowen Town.

Substitute Windsor Elumelu was on target for the Greens in the 86th minute, but it came after two goals earlier in the second period and could not be added to.

Down in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, Harleston Town bounced back from defeat to extend their lead at the top from one point to three. It happened due to their 3-0 home win over fourth-placed Norwich CBS combined with Downham Town drawing 2-2 at Sheringham.

Samuel Borrer put Harleston ahead midway through the first half before goals followed from Aedan Oliver and Lawrence Cheese. The game was also notable for a debut from the bench for 16-year-old Freddie Collings.

It's now four games without a win for Diss Town whose play-off push suffered another big blow at the weekend with a 4-2 defeat at Debenham LC (13th).

The Hornets did the double over Diss this term with what was a first home win at The Nest since September.

They led 2-1 at half-time via a curling effort from Lewis Smy and a Brad Austin tap-in which replied to the Tangerines' opener.

Debenham LC goalscorer Brad Austin keeps the ball away from Diss' Lee Sim Picture: Mark Bullimore

Jay Cole slotted in the third before Kyron Andrews rounded the 'keeper before making it 4-1 before a consolation strike.

It leaves Diss seventh and two places and four points adrift of the final play-off place but having played five more games than current occupiers Whittlesey Athletic.

Elsewhere, second bottom Needham Market Reserves enjoyed a 5-1 home victory over 12th-placed Leiston Reserves on Friday evening to leave them 19 points above Wisbech St Mary.

Seth Carroll-Chambers and Ben Harris both bagged braces with Louie McDonagh-Kudiabor also getting in on the act.

Debenham's Kyron Andrews went round Diss 'keeper Alex Curl to score at The Nest Picture: Mark Bullimore

In the First Division South, Ipswich Wanderers remain three points clear of Buckhurst Hill - who hold a game in hand - at the summit following a 5-0 win over Frenford at Humber Doucy Lane.

Josh Folkes brought up their 100th league goal of the season before Teon Leggett and two from George Mrozek had them 4-0 ahead at half-time.

Matt Blake's 24th goal from 29 appearances completed the rout.

Halstead Town remain third following a disappointing 3-0 defeat at Newbury Forest, with one 1-0 advantage following by two more unanswered goals from the hosts after the break.

There was a crucial long-awaited victory for Haverhill Borough at The New Croft with their 2-1 success over third-from-bottom Harwich & Parkeston seeing Peter Betts' side jump off the basement position.

Young striker Callum Stone got both their goals in what was only the side's second win of the campaign, their first having come way back on August 31 at the same venue against Holland (5-3).

They are now above Brimsdown on a far superior goal difference, and holding a game in hand on their rivals for the potential sole relegation spot. The win only moves them to within nine points of the side they conquered.

Elsewhere, AFC Sudbury Reserves (16th) - who had enjoyed a 7-0 home win over Cornard United during the week - lost 2-1 at play-off chasing Wivenhoe Town with Dylan Kirk on target.

Debenham LC's Jamie Cole and Diss' Stephen Vennell in action Picture: Mark Bullimore

Midweek fixtures (kick off 7.45pm unless otherwise stated)

Tuesday, February 15

Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup Second Round

Needham Market vs Walsham-le-Willows

Bury Town vs Felixstowe & Walton United

Kirkley & Pakefield vs Long Melford

Stowmarket Town vs Ipswich Town

Hadleigh United vs Lakenheath

Leiston vs Brantham Athletic

AFC Sudbury vs Mildenhall Town

Haverhill Rovers vs Woodbridge Town