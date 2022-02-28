Following last weekend's storm providing a raft of call-offs, it was back to business across the local scene from Steps 3-6 with some crucial points gained and also dropped in the quest to keep promotion hopes alive and stave off relegation.

Stowmarket Town stretched their unbeaten run to eight games in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division but relinquished top spot after failing to find a way past Basildon United at Greens Meadow.

It was a frustrating afternoon for the majority of the 373 crowd as they watched a second goalless draw in three games be played out in front of them. News then filtered through that Canvey Island had ursurped them at the summit by winning 1-0 at Witham Town, meaning they take a one point lead, with Aveley one point behind Stow in third after beating Dereham Town 2-1.

But Paul Musgrove's side are set to cash their game in hand in at Greens Meadow tomorrow evening when hosting ninth-placed Maldon & Tiptree (see full local midweek programme below).

AFC Sudbury (11th) arguably had the better chances but also played out a goalless draw at home to fellow play-off hopefuls Hashtag United in front of an impressive crowd of 531.

It saw the Yellows record a fourth straight clean sheet in the league but extend their period since they last scored a goal to 370 minutes - more than six hours.

Jake Clowsley sends a volley goalwards before it hit a hand with a penalty not given during AFC Sudbury's goalless draw at home to Hashtag United Picture: Richard Marsham

The gap to the last play-off place did close by a point to seven though, as a result of Felixstowe & Walton United (8th) defeating fifth-placed Brentwood Town 1-0 in Essex.

Andre Hasanally scored what proved to be the winning goal in the 25th minute but the three points were also indebted to a penalty save a minute later from Callum Robinson.

It sees The Seasiders move to within three points of their opponents, having also played 26 games.

Sudbury, meanwhile, will host Brentwood a week tomorrow, following a trip to Canvey Island this weekend.

A 41-minute hat-trick from Cemal Ramadan (14', 34', 55') ensured mid-table Bury Town (12th) bounced back from successive defeats to record a first win in six attempts with a 3-1 scoreline over Great Wakering Rovers.

It came amid having to end the match in front of a 402 recorded crowd at the Atalian Servest Ram Meadow Stadium with just eight men.

Both Ipswich Town loanee Ross Crane and Ramadan himself were shown red cards in the fifth minute of stoppage-time which followed Ollie Snaith's 27th minute sending off.

They were 1-0 up when losing the midfielder and the visitors did not get on the scoresheet until fellow Town loan player Lewis Ridd was beaten in the 65th minute, by Jordan Brown.

It leaves Bury 11 points off the final play-off spot, having played a game more, showing their season target is now realistically out of reach.

Bury Town's Cemal Ramadan celebrates claiming his hat-trick on Saturday Picture: Mark Westley

Across in the Pitching In Northern League Premier Midlands Division, Soham Town Rangers failed to take advantage of Wisbech Town's 4-3 defeat to remove themselves from the foot of the table, losing 2-1 at home to third-placed Chase Town.

Ollie Ward scored on the stroke of half-time but they were already 2-0 down at that point with Danny O'Callaghan (2') and Liam Kirton (6') both on target early on with it being a situation Matt Clements and Lloyd Groves' side were unable to fully recover from.

A last-gasp equaliser for Histon means the gap to the relegation/promotion play-off spot has increased to four points.

Needham Market are up to ninth in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central table following a pleasing 4-1 home win against Stratford, who had been one place above them at the start of the afternoon.

It was the Martketmen's first victory in three attempts since they memorably booked their Buildbase FA Trophy quater-finals spot at the same venue.

The man whose goal got them past higher-league Dartford, Luke Ingram, put them ahead in the 36th minute before second-half goals followed from Noah Collard (46'), Harvey Sayer (65') and Ben Fowkes (77').

Bury Town players celebrate their third goal of the day at Ram Meadow with some supporters Picture: Mark Westley

Stratford scored their consolation goal via former Premier League striker Leroy Lita in stoppage-time.

But the play-off chase for Kevin Horlock's side looks to be realistically over with fifth-placed AFC Rushden & Diamonds winning to maintain a 13 point gap, having played a game more than the Suffolk side.

Leiston (7th), who signed former AFC Sudbury and Bury Town player Baris Altintop on loan, have now gone out to 10 points adrift of that fifth spot following a fourth straight defeat, 2-0 at Stourbridge.

Sam Donkin saved a fifth-minute penalty from Reece Styche but the hosts went on to score the only goals of the game in the 69th and 80th minutes.

There was also a defeat on the road for Lowestoft Town with the 4-2 scoreline at mid-table Redditch United seeing Jamie Godbold's side drop into the bottom two relegation zone.

Josh Wells replied to two goals inside the opening eight minutes shortly before the half-hour mark but the hosts scored again before the interval. Jake Reed (58') had reduced the deficit to one goal again before Tom Rankin put the result beyond doubt in the 89th minute.

Luke Ingram scored for Needham Market in their home win over Stratford Picture: Amy Gilson

Down a level in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, the big west Suffolk derby saw leaders Mildenhall Town defeat mid-table Lakenheath 2-0 in front of a crowd of 350 at Recreation Way.

Natty Stewart converted a cross in the 41st minute and it remained finely balanced at 1-0 until Tanner Call made sure of the three points in the 88th minute.

It proved a great afternoon for The Hall as news filtered in that title challenging Norfolk pair Gorleston and Wroxham could only pick up a point each, meaning Ricky Cornish's side extend their advantage to five points albeit having played more games (three and five) than their rivals.

Gorleston drew 1-1 at home to relegation-threatened Haverhill Rovers but the latter remain as they were, one point from safety following draws also for Brantham Athetlic - 1-1 at Fakenheam Town - and Long Melford, who played out a 2-2 draw at home to Wroxham.

Josh Lee had continued his recent good run in front of goal for Rovers by putting them ahead in the 48th minute before the equaliser came half-way through the second half through former Stowmarket Town player Robbie Sweeney.

Will Wingfield’s last-gasp equaliser from the penalty spot had earned Melford their draw with the title challengers, with the hosts having taken the lead in the 18th minute through Sam Mills' header - his first goal for the club.

Hadleigh United eased their relegation fears with a 1-0 win at home to Kirkley & Pakefield (14th) sealed with Joe Yaxley's side-footed finish in the 48th minute.

The visitors had already been down to 10 men at that point, following Miguel Lopez being shown a straight red in the 27th minute for kicking out.

It saw Steve Holder's side move to six points away from the bottom two with three games in hand on Melford.

Newmarket Town (9th) were 4-2 winners (Stoker, J Robinson, B Robinson 2) at home to sixth-placed Norwich United while Ely City (10th) also claimed three points with a 3-2 scoreline at Whitton United (12th). Harvey Bullen claimed a touch on a Ryan Gibbs' free kick to complete a comeback for Ely.

A close-range Mark Ray finish 10 minutes after the interval saw Woodbridge Town (8th) record a 1-0 home victory over Walsham-le-Willows (7th) in front of a crowd of 204.

The Friday evening fixture had seen Thetford Town draw 1-1 at basement side Swaffham Town with Ryan Fuller on target with the next day's results leaving Matt Morton's side three places and four points above the drop zone with a game in hand over Haverhill.

In the First Division North, Harleston Town are as they were, leading the table by three points from Downham Town after a 2-2 home draw with Huntingdon Town .

TalkSport's Tony Incenzo was among the spectators at Wilderness Lane who got plenty of value for money on the entrance fee with Nicky Howell's side levelling ahead of the break through Lawrence Cheese's 38th minute finish.

Ryan Crisp had put them into the lead after finishing a fine passing move in the 57th minute but the visitors claimed a share of the spoils when an 84th minute free kick hit the back of the net.

The game had been preceded by a minute's silence following the tragic death of Long Stratton secretary Kevin Gristwood.

Harleston were denied a home victory by this late free kick against Huntingdon Picture: Mark Bullimore

Framlingham Town moved to level on points with the final play-off spot after a 3-2 home win over basement side Wisbech St Mary made it back-to-back wins for Liam Abraham's side while it was the opposite story for Diss Town, who lost 3-0 at Leiston Reserves (9th). The Tangerines' fifth game without a win, including those consecutive defeats, leaves them five points from fifth-placed Whittlesey Athletic having played four games more.

In the First Division South, leaders Ipswich Wanderers saw off basement side Haverhill Borough 3-0 at Humber Doucy Lane with Joe Francis scoring two and Matt Blake the other. A 1-1 draw for Buckhurst Hill at Wivenhoe Town saw Wanderers go two points clear at the summit.

Borough remain three points adrift of Brimsdown with three games in hand following the latter's 3-2 defeat at Cornard United which had seen the Ards lead 3-0 but reply to two heavy defeats. Charlie Lindoe, Jack Graham and Callum Fuller were all on target for Tom Clark's side.

In the Friday evening match, AFC Sudbury Reserves had hammered Park View 7-1 with first-team experienced Luke Hipkin claiming a hat-trick while Dylan Kirk, Cameron Strachan, Bobby Badham and Harvey Rawlinson all got their names on the scoresheet.

A third victory in their last four matches has left Danny Laws' side 14th in the table ahead of tomorrow evening's local derby at third-placed Halstead Town.

Harleston Town go close during their home match with Huntingdon Town Picture: Mark Bullimore

Ryan Crisp was on target for Harleston Town Picture: Mark Bullimore

Midweek fixtures (kick-off 7.45pm unless otherwise stated)

Tuesday, March 1

Pitching In Isthmian League North Division

Brentwood Town vs Bury Town

Felixstowe & Walton United vs Barking

Stowmarket Town vs Maldon & Tiptree

Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup Second Round

Leiston vs Brantham Athletic

Hadleigh United vs Lakenheath

Haverhill Rovers vs Woodbridge Town

Needham Market vs Walsham-le-Willows

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division

Thetford Town vs Gorleston

Wroxham vs Kirkley & Pakefield

Thurlow Nunn League First Division North

Debenham LC vs Framlingham Town

Thurlow Nunn League First Division South

Cornard United vs Coggeshall United

Halstead Town vs AFC Sudbury Reserves

Ipswich Wanderers vs Benfleet