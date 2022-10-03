Needham Market are now one win away from a place in the first round proper of the Emirates FA Cup after continuing their run with a 2-0 win against Brightlingsea Regent on Friday.

The in-form Jacob Lay opened the scoring at Bloomfields with his sixth goal in as many games on 56 minutes, before the returning Luke Ingram netted from the spot in added time to secure the victory in their third qualifying round tie.

The Martketmen have now equalled their club-record run in the Emirates FA Cup, having previously reached the fourth qualifying round once before back in 2013/14, and will find out their next opponents in this afternoon's draw.

Needham Market's goalscorers Luke Ingram (left) and Jacob Lay (right) embrace during the 2-0 Emirates FA Cup win over Brightlingsea Regent Picture: Ben Pooley

Meanwhile, AFC Sudbury's hopes of another appearance in the first round came to an end after losing 3-0 at higher-league Coalville Town on Saturday.

Second-half goals from Luke Shaw and Ashley Chambers (two) did the damage in front of a crowd of 1,209, as Rick Andrews' men bowed out in the third qualifying round of this season's competition.

Lowestoft Town made it six wins from six in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division after running out 3-0 victors at Witham Town.

Kyle Haylock, Jake Reed and Adam Hipperson all found the target inside the first 25 minutes to continue Lowestoft's perfect record at the top of the table.

Needham Market's Luke Ingram scores a penalty on his return from injury in the 2-0 home win against Brightlingsea Regent in the Emirates FA Cup Picture: Ben Pooley

Elsewhere, Felixstowe & Walton United dropped to third after conceding a late equaliser in their 2-2 draw at Wroxham.

The Seasiders twice took the lead through Zak Brown and Callum Harrison, before Brad Spooner's 89th-minute effort for the hosts, who were playing with 10 men after Robbie Linford's 58th minute dismissal, ensured the points were shared.

Bury Town are up to sixth in the table after a Cemal Ramadan brace of penalties saw them to a 2-0 win at Gorleston, while Stowmarket Town are one place behind in seventh after goals from Dylan Logan and Tevan Allen completed a victory at Basildon United by the same scoreline.

Soham Town Rangers celebrate Sam Spencer's goal in their 2-0 win against Long Melford Picture by Mark Westley

Harleston Town returned to the top of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division after beating Kirkley & Pakefield 2-0 on Saturday.

Rob Turner and Nathan Stone both netted for the Step 5 newcomers to put them back on the summit after Thetford Town had dislodged them at the top less than 24 hours earlier.

On Friday night, Thetford had climbed above Harleston after stretching their winning run to seven games with a 3-0 victory at Walsham-le-Willows, courtesy of goals from Cameron King, Dan Gilchrist and George Diggens.

Long Melford's Deklyn Roy slides in on Soham Town Rangers player Ryan Sharman Picture by Mark Westley

Meanwhile, Woodbridge Town have dropped to third after drawing 1-1 at home with Mulbarton Wanderers, while Hadleigh United are up to fourth after Ryan Taylor grabbed the winner in their 1-0 triumph at Norwich United.

Lakenheath started life without leading striker Shaun Avis, following his move to Bury Town, with a 2-0 reverse at Fakenham Town, while an Anton Clarke hat-trick, and goals from Matt Blake and Lewis Kincaid helped Ipswich Wanderers to a 5-1 victory at Ely City.

Soham Town Rangers returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory at home to Long Melford, thanks to goals from Luke Brown and Sam Spencer, with the visitors finishing with 10 men after Ben Humphreys' red card.

Haverhill Borough's Curtis Harvey tries for a overhead kick during Saturday's game with Diss Town Picture: Mecha Morton

Mildenhall Town and Whitton United played out an entertaining 3-3 draw at Recreation Way, Newmarket Town slipped to a 3-1 defeat at Brantham Athletic, and Haverhill Rovers lost 6-0 at Sheringham.

In the Essex Senior League Premier Division, Alfie Cleal and Jordan Blackwell were on target for Halstead Town in their 3-2 reverse at FC Clacton.

Elsewhere, Framlingham Town continue to set the pace at the top of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North after running out 4-0 winners at home to AFC Sudbury Reserves on Friday night.

A Max Willett hat-trick and a goal from Charlie Smith racked up a fourth win on the bounce for the Castlemen, who are one point clear at the summit.

Diss Town players celebrate a goal during their 2-0 win at Haverhill Borough Picture: Mecha Morton

Diss Town made it back-to-back victories with goals from Aaron Attree and Tom Baird completing a 2-0 win at Haverhill Borough, while there was defeats for Cornard United (4-1 at home to Heacham), Debenham LC (4-1 at home to Great Yarmouth Town) and Leiston Reserves (3-1 at Downham Town).

Midweek fixtures (kick offs 7.45pm unless otherwise stated)

Tuesday, October 4

Pitching In Isthmian League North Division

Gorleston v Lowestoft Town

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division

Ely City v Haverhill Rovers

Newmarket Town v Walsham-le-Willows

Whitton United v Ipswich Wanderers

Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup second round

Framlingham Town v Cornard United

Wednesday, October 5

Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup second round

Great Yarmouth Town v Needham Market Under-23s