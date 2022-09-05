Needham Market and AFC Sudbury have been handed contrasting draws in the Emirates FA Cup second qualifying round, after both sides won through Suffolk derbies at the weekend.

The Marketmen will host lower-league Sheringham, having beaten Pitching In Southern League Premier Central rivals Leiston 3-1 in the first qualifying round at Bloomfields on Saturday.

Will Davies opened the scoring for Leiston midway through the first half, before goals from Patrick Brothers, Jacob Lay and Ross Crane won the tie for Kevin Horlock's side, and their reward is another home fixture at their Bloomfields home on Saturday, September 17.

Jacob Lay celebrates his first Needham Market goal In their FA Cup derby win over Leiston Picture: Ben Pooley

Sheringham, who play two leagues lower than the Martketmen in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, knocked out Needham's league rivals Lowestoft Town 1-0 on Saturday.

AFC Sudbury continued another extended run in the FA Cup with a 3-0 win at neighbours Bury Town on Saturday, courtesy of goals from Nnamdi Nwachuku and Josh Stokes (two) - read our match report here.

Rick Andrews' side, who reached the first round proper of last season's competition, now face a trip to higher-league St Albans City in the next round.

AFC Sudbury celebrate their third goal at Bury Town with the travelling fans Picture: Mecha Morton

St Albans currently sit 14th in the Vanarama National League South, and lost 1-0 at home to Worthing on Saturday, in front of a crowd of 1,005 at Clarence Park.

Sudbury knocked out St Albans' league rivals Dartford in the fourth qualifying round of last season's FA Cup, which set up a televised tie with Colchester United in front of the BBC cameras.

Needham and Sudbury are the only two non-league sides from Suffolk left in this year's FA Cup, after Lowestoft Town, Mildenhall Town and Ipswich Wanderers were all beaten in the first qualifying round at the weekend.

Jamie Smith's first-minute strike helped Sheringham pull off an FA Cup upset, beating higher-league Lowestoft 1-0 at Crown Meadow, while Mildenhall lost 3-0 at Brightlingsea Regent and Wanderers tasted a 3-1 defeat at home to Hornchurch.

Nnamdi Nwachuku, tussling with Bury's Joe White, opened the score for Sudbury on Saturday Picture: Mecha Morton

Meanwhile, Harleston Town edged out Newmarket Town in a seven-goal thriller to remain top of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division on Saturday.

The hosting Jockeys led after just two minutes through Ben Robinson, before Rob Turner, Ryan Crisp and Nathan Russell all struck to put Harleston 3-1 up by the midway point of the first half.

Lewis Whitehead scored from the spot before half time to reduce the arrears for Newmarket, but with three minutes left Turner netted his second to put the visitors 4-2 in front.

Josh Stokes (left) scored two goals for AFC Sudbury at Bury Town and had a big hand in the opener Picture: Mecha Morton

Player-manager Michael Shinn's free kick moments later gave the hosts hope of rescuing a point, but Harleston held on to take home all the points and continue their impressive start to life in the Thurlow Nunn League's top flight.

Woodbridge Town are still a point behind leaders Harleston in second after second-half goals from Jerome Trotter and Andrew Crowe helped them to a 2-1 win at Lakenheath, who had equalised via Shaun Avis.

Thetford Town climbed up to third in the Premier Division after braces from Dan Gilchrist and George Diggens secured a 4-2 victory at home against Ely City.

Josh Foster had put the visiting Robins in front early on, but four unanswered goals for Thetford clinched the home side all three points, with Josh Townshend grabbing a consolation for Luke McAvoy's men, who have dropped one place to fourth.

Soham Town Rangers bounced back from their derby defeat to Ely by beating Haverhill Rovers 4-2 at home on Saturday.

Jordan Gent, Luke Brown, Joe Carden and Sam Mulready all netted for Soham, with Haverhill's goals in reply coming from Rhys Hudson and Jack Renwick.

A brace from Regan Pelling and a goal from Ethan Mayhew saw Hadleigh United to a 3-0 win at home to Brantham Athletic, while Jed Wigley and Jamie Smith both netted for Walsham-le-Willows in their 2-0 victory at Kirkley & Pakefield.

Long Melford were beaten 3-2 on the road at Norwich United, with Hassan Ally and Perry Newman netting for the Villagers, and Whitton United lost 3-1 at Fakenham Town.

Elsewhere, Cornard United continued their perfect start to the season with a 4-1 home win at home against FC Parson Drove extending their winning run to six matches in all competitions.

Scott Sloots (two), Ben Stannard and Jack Graham were all on target for the Ards, who sit top of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North with a maximum 15 points from their first five games.

Framlingham Town are up to second in the First Division North after bouncing back from two straight defeats with a 3-1 victory at Whittlesey Athletic.

Josh Lucraft, Nikolay Shopov and Kian Wilson all struck for Fram, who are behind Cornard on goal difference, but have played one game more than the league leaders.

Diss Town played out a goalless draw away at Huntingdon Town, AFC Sudbury Reserves won 2-1 at home to Swaffham Town, while Haverhill Borough (4-0 at Holbeach United), Needham Market Under-23s (6-1 at Great Yarmouth Town) and Leiston Reserves (6-0 at home to Norwich CBS) all tasted defeat at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Halstead Town returned to winning ways with a 4-0 win at home to Ilford in the Essex Senior League Premier Division. Alfie Cleal and Ben Heath each scored twice to make it two victories from two home games for the newly-promoted Humbugs.

Midweek fixtures (kick offs 7.45pm unless otherwise stated)

Tuesday, September 6

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division

Brantham Athletic v Whitton United

Hadleigh United v Woodbridge Town

Newmarket Town v Soham Town Rangers

Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup first round

Stanway Pegasus v Haverhill Borough (7.30pm)

Debenham LC v Needham Market Under-23s

Diss Town v Heacham

Leiston Reserves v Great Yarmouth Town

Wednesday, September 7

Thurlow Nunn League First Division North

Holland v AFC Sudbury Reserves

Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup first round

Coggeshall United v Cornard United