Two Suffolk sides went into the weekend on the road to Wembley in the last 32 of national competitions – and now one remains.

Kevin Horlock's Needham Market side became the story of the fourth round in the Buildbase FA Trophy, knocking out Vanarama National League Yeovil Town in a penalty shootout in their own back yard.

Morgan Williams had swept home Adi Yussuf's low cross on the half-hour mark to give the Glovers the lead. But the Marktemen were deservedly level at the interval, thanks to Ben Fowkes' angled finish following a Callum Page free kick in stoppage time.

Needham Market players celebrate their victory at Yeovil Town Picture: Ben Pooley

The Suffolk visitors were able to carve out the better chances in the second half but with no further goals the tie went straight to a penalty shooutout.

It became an epic finale with former Bury Town, Leiston and AFC Sudbury goalkeeper Marcus Garnham proving to be the hero as he scored and saved to claim a famous 8-7 victory for the Marketmen.

Marcus Garnham proved to be the hero for Needham Market in the penalty shootout at Yeovil Picture: Ben Pooley

Over at Rugby Town in east Warwickshire, Lakenheath found themselves outclassed by their hosts in a 5-1 defeat in their last 32 Buildbase FA Vase tie – their goal coming in the final minute via a Shaun Avis penalty.

But there was controversy surrounding the village side being prevented from putting a substitute on for the final 25 minutes to replace captain Sam Hawley, who had been sent to the sin bin for a second time.

In his post-match video interview with SuffolkNews (see below), manager Ben Cowling said the club would be putting in an appeal to the FA.

Away from the cup drama, a crowd of 568 turned out at the Denny Bros Ram Meadow Stadium to see Bury Town ultimately throw away a first-half lead to lose 2-1 at relegation-threatened Witham Town.

Olly Hughes had put the hosts into a 12th minute on their return to action, following several weather-related postponements and last Tuesday's first-half abandonment at Brentwood Town.

But Witham number 10 Ramiah Mills proved to be the thorn in their side, scoring in the 48th and 76th minutes to earn the Essex side what was a first league win in 20 matches, stretching back to August 30.

The last 10 minutes had seen the hosts give a debut to 19-year-old forward Ola Bello, signed on loan from Ipswich Town's academy.

The result leaves Ben Chenery's side 11th in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division table and nine points off the play-offs, having played the same number of games as fifth-placed Brentwood but with games in hand on most of the others above them.

It was also proved a frustrating day at home for fellow play-off hopeful AFC Sudbury with basement side Romford leaving The MEL Group Stadium with a point following a 1-1 draw.

Former Yellows player L'heureux Menga put the Essex side into a 38th minute lead with Ross Wall levelling 10 minutes into the second half.

But the subsequent red card shown moments after to Sakariya Hassan hindered the home side's chances of going on to win the game.

Defender Luke Wilson made his debut for AFC Sudbury in their 1-1 home draw with Romford Picture: Steve Screech

It was a match which, as well as seeing experienced defender Luke Wilson come off the bench for his debut, saw Sudbury manage to draft in a Football League experienced goalkeeper to solve an availability crisis.

With injuries or loans leaving them without Alfie Stronge, James Askew or Josh Blunkell, former Peterborough United, Crystal Palace stopper Dion-Curtis Henry, who has played in the Papa John's (EFL) Trophy for Crawley Town this season, filled in.

The 24-year-old, who had a loan spell with Soham Town Rangers in 2015/16 and has made an appearance for Ipswich Wanderers this term, had taken part in a pre-season training session at Sudbury and could feature again for the Yellows in tomorrow evening's visit of Canvey Island (7.45pm, full mid-week fixtures below).

Deon Curtis-Henry, who played for Crawley Town in the EFL Trophy earlier this season, was brought in as emergency cover for AFC Sudbury against Romford Picture: Steve Screech (54302660)

Rick Andrews and Angelo Harrop's side go into that encounter remaining seventh in the table but now three points off the top five, featuring third-placed Canvey, having played a game more than Brentwood Town.

Stowmarket Town remain joint leaders with Aveley after winning 4-1 at lowly Tilbury.

George Bugg's cool finish (21') put them into the lead before Sam Jeremiah drew the hosts level 10 minutes into the second half.

But two goals in two minutes, with Josh Mayhew's penalty (76') followed by a Willie Clemons goal put them back in firm control before a second spot-kick from Mayhew (84') added gloss to the scoreline.

A crowd of 622 at The Goldstar Ground saw Joshua Hitter's 57th minute strike earn Felixstowe & Walton United all three points in a 1-0 victory over visiting Hashtag United to make it fourth straight wins for the Seasiders, who remain 12th.

Across in the Northern Premier League Midlands Division Soham Town Rangers managers Lloyd Groves and Matt Clements had called on their players to 'stand up and be counted' in their first game in permanent charge.

And the side duly responded in a 2-0 east Cambridge derby victory over Histon at Julis Martin Lane (att: 227) for only the Greens' third league win of the campaign and first since September 25.

Ollie Ward (22') and Hilton Arthur (42') both scored in the first half in a result which crucially saw them leapfrog their opponents to move off the foot of the table, though they are only above Histon on goal difference.

Soham had three new signings in their squad with Morgan Seaman starting while Jesse Airen and Joe Thomas both came off the bench.

Up a level in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central, Lowestoft Town followed up last weekend's 4-1 victory at Barwell by drawing 1-1 against fellow relegation rival Biggleswade Town in front of 354 at Crown Meadow.

Joe Neal had given the visitors an early lead but young striker Josh Harvey turned in a 52nd minute corner before there was late controversy as strong claims for a home penalty were turned down in stoppage time following the 90th minute dismissal of the visitors' Kane Farrell.

Ollie Ward opens the scoring for Soham against Histon Picture: Mark Westley

Leiston remain sixth after coming from behind late on at Royston Town to claim a 2-1 win with goals from Adam Mills (77') and Finlay Barnes (87' pen).

Down in the Thurlow Nunn League, Mildenhall Town got back to winning ways with a 3-1 scoreline at home to Thetford Town (15th) to keep to within a point of leaders Gorleston, who secured a 1-0 victory at Haverhill Rovers (17th).

All the goals at Recreation Way came inside the last 27 minutes with a pair of James Hall strikes making it 2-0 to Hall with Natty Stewart adding a third before a late Thetford reply.

Hilton Arthur celebrates scoring Soham's second goal against Histon Picture: Mark Westley

It took Gorleston 88 minutes to break a plucky Rovers' resistance at The New Croft, via Connor Deeks' header following a corner.

The result sees Liam Aves' side as one of three sides left within a point of the final relegation place, after current occupiers Long Melford, who hold games in hand on two of them, drew 1-1 at Woodbridge Town (9th).

The Villagers' captain Jacob Brown had replied early in the second half to Jack Newman's first-half finish.

Matt Clements (left) and Lloyd Groves (right) celebrated a big three points in their first game in charge of Soham Town Rangers since being named the permanent successors to Robbie Mason Picture: Mark Westley

Those other two sides perched precariously sandwhiching Rovers are third bottom Brantham Athletic and Hadleigh United.

Both suffered home defeats with Pip Boyland's first game since being appointed Brantham boss ending in a narrow 1-0 defeat to high-flying Mulbarton Wanderers while Hadleigh lost 2-0 at The Millfield to seventh-placed March Town United.

Whitton United, meanwhile, have moved themselves six points clear of the drop zone after a late goal secured a third straight win, 2-1 at fifth-placed Norwich United. Owen Betts and Liam Wales were both on target for the visitors.

In the local derby at Ely City it was honours even as the now 10th-placed Robins played out a 2-2 draw against Newmarket Town (8th).

The hosts came behind twice to earn their point with both goals coming from Josh Townshend, the second from the penalty spot, following an early own goal from a Ben Robinson cross and a Lewis Whitehead strike.

But there was no goals in the game involving Kirkley & Pakefield (11th) at basement side Swaffham Town.

In the First Division North, Harleston Town made their first return to action since November 20 and regained the outright lead at the summit with a 1-0 victory at Dereham Town's Aldiss Park against sixth-placed UEA.

Nathan Russell's 56th minute goal made it three straight wins for Nicky Howell's side to take full advantage of second-placed Downham Town losing at third-placed Sheringham.

Elsewhere in the division, Leiston Reserves won 2-1 at home to basement side Wisbech St Mary but Needham Market Reserves are now second bottom after being leapfrogged by Great Yarmouth Town in a 5-1 home loss.

In the First Division South, Halstead Town reclaimed top spot by getting back to winning ways with a 3-1 scoreline at home second bottom Brimsdown.

All the Humbugs' goals came in the first half, via Jacob Brown's 40-yard chip, Adam Hampson's header and Greg Strong's close-range finish.

Ipswich Wanderers, who dropped to second place having been on Cnet Training Suffolk Senior Cup duty, are a point behind the north Essex side whom they now hold seven games in hand over.

Jacob Lay and Teon Leggett both scored as Wanderers progressed past Henley Athletic 2-0 to reach the semi-finals.

Elsewhere, Cornard United lost 2-1 at home to Barkingside while AFC Sudbury Reserves lost 3-0 at hosting Hackney Wick.

On Friday evening, basement side Haverhill Borough went down to a 1-0 defeat following substitute Dan Barth's 81st minute strike.

Midweek fixtures (Kick-offs 7.45pm unless otherwise stated)

Tuesday, January 18

Pitching In Southern Premier Central Division

AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Needham Market

Pitching In Isthmian League North Division

AFC Sudbury v Canvey Island

Basildon United v Felixstowe & Walton United

Thurlow Nunn League First Division South

Ipswich Wanderers v Coggeshall United

Wednesday

Pitching In Isthmian League North Division

Hullbridge Sports v Bury Town