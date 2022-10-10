Thetford Town are the new leaders in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division after beating Kirkley & Pakefield 3-2 on Saturday.

With previous table toppers Harleston Town not in action at the weekend, Thetford knew that a victory at Mundford Road would take them to the summit.

After falling behind to Kaiden Goldspink's sixth-minute opener, Matt Morton's side responded with Dan Gilchrist scoring from the penalty spot on 12 minutes.

Thetford Town celebrate a goal during Saturday's 3-2 win over Kirkley & Pakefield Picture: Richard Marsham

Lewis Flower was shown a straight red card for Kirkley in the foul which led to the penalty, and Thetford took full advantage with George Diggens firing them in front four minutes later.

Emmanuel Machaya made it 3-1 early on in the second half, before Cameron Russell replied for the 10-men visitors on 59 minutes.

Thetford preserved their narrow lead to chalk up an eighth win on the bounce with this latest victory pushing them to the top of the table.

Dan Gilchrist scores from the spot for Thetford on Saturday Picture: Richard Marsham

Elsewhere, Stowmarket Town's club-record run in the Isuzu FA Trophy continued as they edged past higher-league Mickleover 3-0 on penalties, after the third round qualifying tie had finished 1-1 after 90 minutes (report here).

Elliot Reeves had put the Step 3 visitors in front at Greens Meadow just after half-time, before Tevan Allen grabbed a dramatic equaliser seven minutes into added time to force a penalty shootout.

And it was James Bradbrook who would be the hero for the Old Gold & Blacks, saving Mickleover's first two penalties, with substitute Luke Hipkin scoring the winning penalty to send Stowmarket through to the first round proper.

There was also late drama for Leiston in the Trophy, with ex-Stowmarket player George Quantrell netting an 87th minute winner to send his side through to the next round, as they saw off Evesham United 1-0 at Victory Road.

Jack Ainsley led the line for Stowmarket Town at the weekend Picture: Andy Abbott

Needham Market's winning run stopped at six matches after they were beaten 1-0 at home by Stourbridge in the Trophy.

Lee Vaughan's penalty on the stroke of half-time was the difference at Bloomfields, in what was Needham's last outing before their Emirates FA Cup fourth qualifying round home tie with Maidstone United this weekend.

The Marketmen's Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central home clash with Bedford Town tomorrow has been postponed.

Evan Collard returned from his loan spell at Needham Market to play in Stowmarket Town's win against Mickleover on Saturday Picture: Andy Abbott

Meanwhile, Lowestoft Town made it eight wins from eight in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division with a 2-0 victory at home to Tilbury.

First-half goals from Travis Cole and Kyle Haylock continued Lowestoft's 100 per cent league record at the top of the table.

Felixstowe & Walton United are up to second after beating Maldon & Tiptree 3-1 at home, thanks to goals from Josh Hitter, Billy Holland and Joe Whight.

Bury Town slipped to a 1-0 defeat at home to East Thurrock United, with Brian Moses' fourth-minute strike the only goal in front of a crowd of 498 at the Atalian Servest Stadium.

Back to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, where Hadleigh United extended their winning streak to four games with a 3-0 home win over Whitton United.

Owen Betts and Ethan Clarke both struck in the first-half before Max Dinnell completed the scoring after the break for the Brettsiders, who sit fourth in the table.

Ipswich Wanderers continued their rise up the table with a 3-0 victory at home to Woodbridge Town on Friday night moving them up to seventh.

A Teon Leggett brace and a goal from Matt Paine did the damage for Wanderers who, like Hadleigh, are also on a four game winning run.

Haverhill Rovers remain bottom of the Premier Division after being thrashed 10-0 by Norwich United at The New Croft.

It was an afternoon to forget for Rovers who shipped eight goals in the second-half and finished with nine men through injuries and a sin bin for Perry White.

Elsewhere, there was a trio of 1-1 draws including at Lakenheath, where Sam Hawley's opener was cancelled out with a last-minute Jose Santa de la Paz goal for Brantham Athletic.

Mildenhall Town shared the points at Fakenham Town, with George Bugg on target for the Hall, while Long Melford and Ely City also finished all square, as Jacob Brown's strike for Melford was followed by an equaliser by Jordan Foster for Ely.

Soham Town Rangers slipped to a 3-0 defeat at home to Sheringham, while Newmarket Town were also beaten on the road, losing 2-0 at Mulbarton Wanderers.

In the Essex Senior League Premier Division, Halstead Town let a half-time lead slip to lose 2-1 at home to FC Clacton.

Ben Morris opened the scoring for the Humbugs before Charlie Thompson and Jake Clowsley, from the spot, replied for the visitors.

Meanwhile, the CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup first round continued on Saturday, with Framlingham Town, Haverhill Borough, Needham Market Under-23s and AFC Sudbury Reserves all progressing to the last 16.

Fram made it six wins in a row as goals from Ollie Smith (two) and George Exworth completed a 3-1 win at Westerfield United.

Needham continued their recent winning run with a 5-1 victory at home to Bildeston Rangers, with Luca Braddon (two), Dimitri Gayle, James Letts and Mahmoud Igwebuike all on target, while Sudbury got the better of Waveney 2-0 at The MEL Group Stadium.

It was a dramatic afternoon for Borough, with Jude Iron's late equaliser taking their home tie with Brantham Athletic Reserves to penalties.

With the score at 0-0, Spencer Sykes was shown a second yellow card, before Brantham broke the deadlock late on and looked to be heading through.

But Iron's strike forced a penalty shootout where Ethan Murphy netted the winning spot kick to complete a 5-4 win for Borough.

Elsewhere, Cornard United and Debenham LC bowed out of the Senior Cup at the first hurdle, with Cornard losing 4-0 at Ransome Sports, while Debenham were beaten 3-0 at Leiston St Margarets.

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, Tom Baird was on target for Diss Town in their 1-1 draw at home with Holbeach United.

Midweek fixtures (kick offs 7.45pm unless otherwise stated)

Monday, October 10

Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central

Hitchin Town v Leiston

Tuesday, October 11

Pitching In Isthmian League North Division

Coggeshall Town v Bury Town

Velocity Cup second round

Chertsey Town v Felixstowe & Walton United

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division

Kirkley & Pakefield v Fakenham Town

Mildenhall Town v Soham Town Rangers

Essex Senior League Premier Division

Stanway Rovers v Halstead Town

Thurlow Nunn League First Division North

Diss Town v Framlingham Town

Haverhill Borough v Huntingdon Town

Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup first round

AFC Sudbury v Brantham Athletic

Walsham-le-Willows v Lowestoft Town

Wednesday, October 12

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division

Long Melford v Newmarket Town

Thurlow Nunn League First Division North

Holland v Cornard United