Cruiserweight Tommy Fletcher extended his perfect pro record to 4-0 with a run away victory at the OVO Arena Wembley tonight.

Fletcher – returning to the scene of his first win as a professional – made the step up to six rounds look easy as he went the distance for the first time in his career to beat Darryl Sharp 62-54 on the judge's scorecards.

The Norfolk Nightmare, who only turned 21 eight days ago, was fighting on the Anthony Yarde v Artur Beterbiev undercard in front of the BT Sport cameras.

Tommy Fletcher at The O2 Picture: Queensbury Promotions (62088471)

Watched by WBC heavyweight king Tyson Fury in the crowd, the Hockwold cum Wilton fighter was on top from the opening round, working well behind his jab.

He continued his dominance in the second. After opening the round with some good body shots, Fletcher connected with a long straight left before getting through the guard of Sharp with a good right towards the end of the round.

Fletcher, remaining disciplined throughout, stuck by his game plan in the third and fourth rounds as his opponent remained on the back foot.

Sharp was on the receiving end of a crisp right hook in the fifth as Fletcher used his 11-inch height advantage to good effect.

Fletcher caught his Lancashire opponent with a great right uppercut through the middle in the sixth round and confirmed his dominance with some good work in the corner towards the end of the contest.

His victory ended a sequence of stoppage victories in the ring - but served as a good education against a durable opponent who has boxed 117 rounds in 105 fights.

Fletcher made his pro debut at the arena in July last year, knocking out Aron Vronga inside the opening minute.

The towering cruiserweight then extended his impressive record to 3-0 with two more knockouts - including a brutal knockout over Jiri Krejci at The O2 last November.