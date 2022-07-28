Liam Gibbs has made a big impression on Norwich City manager Dean Smith with his performances throughout pre-season.

The Bury St Edmunds-raised midfielder crossed the East Anglian divide 12 months ago to join the Canaries following the expiration of his contract with rivals Ipswich Town.

Last season he featured primarily for Norwich's Under-23s in Premier League 2, although he was named among the substitutes for a handful of first-team fixtures – particularly towards the back-end of the term when the club's relegation had already been confirmed.

Liam Gibbs, pictured during his Ipswich Town days, has made an impression at Norwich City this summer. Picture: Barry Goodwin

However, the 19-year-old could now be in line for his first senior minutes in a Norwich shirt during the early part of the 2022/23 Championship campaign after catching the eye of his boss in this summer's friendlies.

Speaking about Gibbs, who scored in a recent win at Cambridge United, to the Eastern Daily Press, Smith said: “We like him a lot. Young Gibbo did well in pre-season.

"There is a lad who was part of the Under-23s group, who had an opportunity to come and train with us, and he has certainly come up in our thoughts. He has done really well. He has a calmness on the ball and a good range of passing."

The former Tollgate Primary School and County Upper School pupil is unlikely to start Saturday's curtain raiser against Cardiff City, with Norwich having signed fellow midfielders Isaac Hayden and Gabriel Sara during the close season.

But with further midfield options currently in short supply, Gibbs may come into contention off the bench.

Norwich are expected to bolster their engine room before the transfer window shuts, although according to The Athletic a move for CF Montreal’s Ismael Kone has fallen through.