It really has been a case of home is where the heart is for Norwich City over the last few months.

Since the chastening 3-1 defeat at the hands of Blackburn on November 5 – arguably the lowest point of this testing season – David Wagner’s side are unbeaten in nine Championship matches at Carrow Road, winning seven of them.

In that time, they have scored 19 goals, conceding just six. Mightily impressive.

Norwich City columnist Ed Seaman wants to see the Canaries’ form away from home improve.

The most recent of those games – the 4-1 victory over Cardiff last Saturday – was a demonstration of how far this team has come during that period. Despite falling behind, the Canaries remained unfazed, getting themselves back into the game before the break and then romping home in the second half.

No signs of any doubt, just a belief (both on the pitch and in the stands) that we would come away with three points. That certainly hasn’t been the case for much of this campaign.

In truth, Cardiff can count themselves lucky that the margin of victory wasn’t significantly greater.

Despite scoring a brace, Josh Sargent could easily have walked away with the match ball, while Gabriel Sara had the misfortune of striking the post with an effort nearly as spectacular as the free kick he did score.

But if it’s been plain sailing at Carrow Road, the picture isn’t quite the same on the road.

If we take the last nine games as an equal measure, the Canaries have picked up just three wins, drawing two and losing four.

While I would hardly call that form terrible, it certainly needs to improve if our play-off bid is to be successful. Especially when you consider three of our next five are on the road – with trips to Blackburn, Middlesbrough and Stoke. Three teams, all of whom currently find themselves in the bottom half of the table, struggling for form.

As we move towards the business end of the season, two wins from those games feels like a bare minimum.