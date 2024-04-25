With two games remaining, Norwich City are within touching distance of the Championship play-offs.

Three points against Swansea at Carrow Road on Saturday would almost certainly be enough to seal the deal, owing to our better goal difference than nearest rivals Hull City.

It’s not an exaggeration to say there have been times this season has been close to capitulation. I think back particularly to the low ebb we found ourselves in after the 3-1 defeat against Blackburn in November – and of course the Stuart Webber saga.

Norwich City columnist Edward Seaman was impressed with Angus Gunn against Bristol City.

But here we are now, standing close to an achievement that would have seemed impossible in those dark days.

The players deserve massive credit for the change in fortunes. The likes of Josh Sargent, Gabriel Sara, Borja Sainz and Kenny McLean have rightly received their fair share of plaudits.

Particularly Sargent, whose timely return from injury over the festive period proved the catalyst for our rise up the table.

But this week it’s Angus Gunn I want to talk about. Gunn was nothing short of sensational during last week's 1-1 draw at home to Bristol City.

On the whole, it was a disappointing performance but you have to give credit to the Robins. In all honesty, the visitors were only denied three points by a string of excellent saves from Gunn, reaffirming his importance to this team.

For me, the 28-year-old (how is that even possible?) is up there with the best keepers in this division. He is solid, consistent and has ultimately earned us points on numerous occasions this season. Gunn will need to be on top form if we are to be successful in the play-offs, should, of course, we reach them.

It would be great to rubber-stamp that this weekend, taking away the pressure of a final-day visit to a relegation-threatened Birmingham City side.