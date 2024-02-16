With Jonathan Rowe set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Norwich City desperately need their other wide players to step up as the battle for a play-off spot intensifies.

Rowe limped off in the dying minutes of last Saturday's 2-2 draw at QPR with the hamstring injury he sustained set to keep him out for a period of several months.

In Rowe's absence, Onel Hernandez was handed a start against Watford on Tuesday night and the Cuban is one of those who needs to fill the significant void.

Norwich City columnist Edward Seaman wants to see Onel Hernandez and Christian Fassnacht step up.

If we're honest, we haven't seen the best of Hernandez since the promotion-winning 2018/19 season.

Injury hampered his debut campaign in the Premier League and, after falling down the pecking order, he was effectively deemed surplus to requirements.

But under David Wagner, Hernandez has fought his way back into the fold and now has an opportunity to repay his head coach's faith.

I actually thought the 31-year-old had a decent game against the Hornets, setting up the opening goal after terrorising his former team-mate, Jamal Lewis, down the right-hand side.

While his final product is often lacking, the stand-up cross to find Ashley Barnes at the back post was inch perfect.

The challenge for Hernandez is to start regularly adding goals and assists to his game.

Another is Christian Fassnacht. After a promising start to his City career, the Swiss international has found the going tough in recent months.

Most of the time Fassnacht looks unable to cope with the physical demands of the Championship, but he is clearly a player with goalscoring instincts.

Fassnacht's tally of five for the season - including the fourth to seal the points against Watford - is testament to that.

Whoever starts against Cardiff City tomorrow (3pm), three points are a must.