Sometimes it is hard to believe that Johannes Hoff Thorup has had less than a dozen games in charge of Norwich City.

The Danish head coach has made such a big impact in his short time at Carrow Road, delivering a team unrecognisable from that of recent times.

I've written a lot over the last few weeks about players who have benefitted from the new system but so much credit must go to the head coach.

Norwich City columnist Edward Seaman express how much he is enjoying the Canaries under Johannes Hoff Thorup

Beyond any tactical nuisances, Hoff Thorup and his wonderful assistant Glen Riddersholm have brought the joy back to watching Norwich.

After several years of being stifled, it's a pleasure to see those in yellow truly expressing themselves on the football pitch again.

But beyond the style is some serious substance - a well-drilled dream capable of picking up results. That has been evident since the opening day defeat at Oxford United.

I've seen it questioned a lot over the last few weeks, what can we achieve this season? Are we dark horses for promotion?

The truth is, I don't think anyone knows at this stage. Give it another 10 games. There is certainly enough talent in the squad, of that I'm sure, but is there enough depth? Even with the addition of Emiliano Marcondes, it does feel as though we are short of numbers in attacking positions.

With the games coming thick and fast in the Championship, that hypothesis will certainly be tested over the coming weeks and months.

But for now the focus is on tomorrow's trip to Stoke City (3pm).

All eyes will be on the team sheet, with Marcelino Nunez, Jose Cordoba and Angus Gunn all forced to withdraw from their respective national team squads through injury. Needless to say any one of them would be a big miss for the team, let alone all three.