At long last, Norwich City have taken some positive steps towards addressing the current crisis the club finds itself in.

Ben Knapper’s start date has been brought forward two weeks, with our new sporting director reporting for duty on Monday.

There will also be no handover period with Stuart Webber, who will formally leave following tomorrow’s trip to Cardiff City.

Norwich City columnist Edward Seaman is glad to see Ben Knapper bring his start date forward

Look, what can you say about Webber?

There is no doubt his departure needed to be expedited. He has become a disruptive, divisive figure at the helm of our club and is largely responsible for the toxicity that exists at Carrow Road at present.

I would also argue that he should have been sacked following relegation in 2022, after the infamous interview about only giving 90 per cent of his commitment to the cause.

But I also don’t want to rewrite history.

The important role Webber played in galvanising this club in 2017 should not be forgotten. The title winning campaigns in 2019 and 2021 will both live long in the memory – and he certainly laid the foundations for those successes.

No-one needs me to tell them the size of the task facing Knapper, with the club in real danger of being dragged into a relegation scrap.

Last weekend’s defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers makes it one win in nine – and leaves us just six points clear of the relegation zone.

Knapper’s first big decision will be the future of David Wagner, who is still clinging on to his position as head coach.

Personally, I feel that whatever the result at the Cardiff City Stadium, Wagner will be shown the exit door - before the break.

That will buy Knapper some time to begin the process of appointing a replacement, ahead of the busy and important festive period.