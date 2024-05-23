It has barely been a week since the play-off humiliation against Leeds United, but Norwich City’s summer of change is already well under way.

Ben Knapper has wasted no time in getting to work, relieving David Wagner of his duties, as well as allowing a host of senior players to leave the club at the expiration of their contracts.

As I’ve previously said, Wagner deserves credit for turning this season around – and can leave Norfolk with his head held high.

Norwich City columnist Edward Seaman looks at the Canaries’ retained list.

But there is no doubt it was the right decision in order to enable us to look to the future with optimism.

The time has come to once again to look for a young, forward-thinking head coach, who wants to play an attractive brand of football. I mean, look at the teams who have done well this season and who they had at the helm.

As for the departing players, again, Knapper has got it spot on.

Danny Batth was an obvious one, while it felt like the end of the line for Ben Gibson and Dimi Giannoulis, both of whom command big wages and have under-performed for some time.

Sam McCallum’s exit is tinged with a hint of sadness, because I think there is a lot of potential there. But if we are honest, his defensive frailties mean he was probably never going to establish himself as a regular.

Conversely, I am pleased to see Jacob Sorensen sign a new contract. While yes, the injury record is a concern, the Dane possess great quality and his versatility makes him an important squad player.

Ultimately, this is just the start of the change. The make-up of this squad will look drastically different by the time August comes around.

Hopefully it will include Gabriel Sara, Josh Sargent and Jonathan Rowe – but a lot will depend on whether any significant bids are received for our golden trio.

It has been a turbulent season, with lots to write about and discuss. As always, thank you for reading and have an enjoyable summer.