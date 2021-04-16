Andrew Omobamidele has taken to life at the heart of Norwich City’s defence like a duck to water, writes Edward Seaman.

Following injuries to Ben Gibson and Christoph Zimmermann, the 18-year-old was handed a first senior start at Preston on April 2.

In the three matches that have followed he’s played a major part in propelling us to within touching distance of the Premier League with two clean sheets and seven points.

Edward Seaman Across the Border: Norwich columnist

Since the arrival of Stuart Webber, the club’s academy has transformed into the envy of many, producing a seemingly endless conveyor belt of talent.

While much of the credit must go to Webber, the bravery of Daniel Farke to select these players, despite their age, cannot go unmentioned. Omobamidele is the latest example of this.

In the absence of Gibson and Zimmermann, Farke could quite easily have opted to use Alex Tettey as a makeshift centre-half – as he did on numerous occasions last season – or even Jacob Sorensen, who has filled in so adequately at left-back. At such a crucial time of the campaign, I don’t think many eyebrows would have been raised had that been the call.

But Farke put his trust in Omobamidele, and has been rewarded with a string of stellar performances.

What has impressed me most has been his mentality, displaying a maturity and composure that belittles his lack of experience.

He also looks at ease on the ball, an integral attribute for any defender in a team which looks to build from the back.

In the 7-0 demolition of Huddersfield, Omobamidele completed 98 passes – the fourth highest by a City player this season.

Admittedly, other than the second half at Derby, he has yet to face a stern defensive examination, but with Bournemouth and Watford visiting this week, those are on the horizon.

Like anyone needs reminding, but three points in either game will be enough to get the promotion party started!

