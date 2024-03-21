It’s not too long ago that merely the idea of David Wagner leading Norwich City to the play-offs would have seemed both farfetched and unfathomable.

I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that there have been times this season when a catastrophic relegation to League One felt more likely than a push for a Premier League return.

In those difficult moments, lots of the anger around Carrow Road was aimed at the City head coach, and justifiably so.

Norwich City columnist Edward Seaman says David Wagner has shown ‘commitment and bravery’.

My greatest frustration was always a belief that this squad of players was capable of achieving so much more than it was, and for that the buck stopped with Wagner.

But with our play-off challenge gathering momentum week by week, thankfully those dark days are now a distant memory.

Of course, the players deserve massive credit for the change in fortunes.

The form of Josh Sargent since his return from injury has been particularly instrumental. Honourable mentions must further go to Gabriel Sara and Borja Sainz for their impact in recent weeks too.

Not to forget Kenny McLean, our very own ‘Mr Consistent’, who wins my vote for player of the season.

But it would be wrong to not also give praise to Wagner – who has demonstrated commitment and bravery in the face of real adversity (as well as a bit of much-needed tactical nous).

Look, if this season has taught us anything, it is that things can change so quickly in football.

It is equally conceivable that we march on towards as play-off spot as it is that we fade away with a whimper between now and the end of the campaign.

But the fact that we are in the fight means those players deserve our full backing over the next eight games.

So, when the international break finishes – and we return to action against Plymouth Argyle – it is time to get behind our boys and turn Carrow Road back into a cauldron of noise.