There is no doubt the pendulum has swung away from Norwich City in their fight to stay in the Premier League.

A little over a month ago, the Canaries climbed out of the bottom three with wins over Everton and Watford.

But three games later they find themselves back where they started – at the bottom and five points from safety.

Edward Seaman Across the Border: Norwich columnist

In truth, there’s not much by way of criticism for that.

Yes, the performance in the draw against Crystal Palace was a little disappointing, but the defeats against Man City and Liverpool were, frankly, to be expected.

The problem has been the sides in and around us gaining momentum, something which is of course out of our control.

Newcastle have picked up 10 points from their last four and Burnley back-to-back wins. Even Watford were buoyed by a weekend victory, before crashing back down to earth on Wednesday night.

Admittedly it’s difficult, but it’s important not to be too disheartened by the league table – there are plenty of games to pick up enough points to give us a fighting chance.

Naturally you look at the home games vs Newcastle and Burnley as the proverbial ‘six pointers’. We also have to take on Brentford and Leeds, two sides who are at risk of being dragged into the mix.

But we do need to start winning – and the first opportunity to do so is tonight’s visit to Southampton. With the Saints looking strong at present, it may well be another match where City look to utilise the counter attack – in particular the pace of Milot Rashica.

The Kosovan took a while to find his feet at Carrow Road but now looks every inch the player who can make things happen.

His first Premier League goal at Liverpool – albeit via a heavy deflection – was just deserts for his impressive recent form.

City will certainly need the 25-year-old to maintain those standards heading into a crucial period of the season.