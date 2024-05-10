There is no doubt that Norwich City head into the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final tie with Leeds United that begins in Norfolk on Sunday (12pm) as the underdogs.

Not only did the Canaries finish 17 points behind the Yorkshire outfit, but Daniel Farke’s side also completed a regular season double with victories at Carrow Road and Elland Road.

Perhaps that’s one of the reasons why, at least if you look at social media, there doesn't seem to be too much positivity and excitement among the yellow army for what is to come.

Norwich City columnist Edward Seaman gives reasons to be positive in the play-offs.

And I get that, especially after the thoroughly underwhelming performance at Birmingham City on the final day.

But what’s the point in turning up if we don’t believe we can win? Ultimately, we are only three games away from the Premier League and if the history of the play-offs has taught us anything, it is that nothing is impossible.

And truthfully, there are reasons to be cautiously optimistic about our chances.

If you look at the last 10 games a marker, we ended the season in better form than Leeds – amassing 18 points to their 14. We also have a better record than both of the other play-off participants, Southampton and West Brom, over the same period.

Having fallen away from the automatic promotion fight at the final hurdle, the weight of expectation is also very much with the Yorkshire club. And let’s be honest, if ever there was a club to capitulate under that pressure, it is Leeds.

That much was evident in the run-in, most notably in the 4-0 loss to QPR.

If we are to come out on top over the two legs, for me it is crucial that we take the advantage during the first leg at Carrow Road on Sunday.

With that in mind, I really hope David Wagner sets up his side to get at Leeds and put in the kind of performance that shows we are real contenders to for promotion to the Premier League.

Come on, City!