Well, I certainly didn’t see that one coming. Johannes Hoff Throup has been sacked as Norwich City head coach after less than a season at the helm, paying the ultimate price for an abysmal run of form that has seen him lose the dressing room, large numbers of the Carrow Road faithful, and must importantly, the club’s hierarchy.

When any head coach arrives at that point, it is incredibly difficult to change the narrative and as such, Ben Knapper has decided to take swift and bold action.

Truthfully, even after the Easter weekend defeats against Portsmouth and Millwall, I expected Hoff Thorup to be given the chance to lead the club into next season. After all, his appointment was always viewed as a long-term project – and the playing squad is evidently in need of a major overhaul.

Norwich City columnist Edward Seaman

But the Dane can also have few complaints about being dismissed. A run of two wins in 14 games speaks for itself. But the bigger concern has been the abject, desperately poor performances.

When all is said and done, whether the decision is right or wrong, it is sad that the Hoff Thorup project hasn’t worked. Like most, I was extremely excited by his appointment last summer – and there were certainly signs of promise early on in the campaign. But progress never materialised, leading us to this point.

I wish him and Glen Riddersholm all the best in their future careers – but it is time to look forward.

Jack Wilshere will take charge of the first team on an interim basis for our two remaining Sky Bet Championship fixtures.



He will be assisted by Tony Roberts and Nick Stanley. pic.twitter.com/9BheuWfbvF — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) April 22, 2025

As for what’s next, Jack Wilshere takes temporary charge for the final two games of the season. Whatever the results against Middlesbrough and Cardiff, the 33-year-old is not the right man for the job. He may have big aspirations, but it is too soon for the former Arsenal man.

The obvious candidate is Russell Martin, there is no avoiding that. Even before you consider his connection with the club, his style of football and CV will most definitely appeal to Knapper. The timing also feels right for both parties, it must be said.