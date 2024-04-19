With three games of the season left to play, it is very much advantage Norwich City in the race for the top six.

David Wagner’s side took a massive stride towards the play-offs last Saturday, courtesy of a priceless 1-0 win at Preston North End.

The game was decided by a bit of magic from Gabriel Sara. The Brazilian’s late winner the latest addition to an increasingly long showreel of goals and assists this season.

Norwich City columnist Edward Seaman has waxed lyrical over Gabriel Sara.

His tally now stands at 12 goals and 11 assists from 43 appearances – statistics that underlie his importance to his team.

Sara was also recognised at the EFL Awards on Sunday night, deservedly being named in the Championship Team of the Season.

I don’t think that many would disagree that had Norwich been more successful over the last nine months, the 24-year-old would have been in strong contention for the player of the season gong too.

There has been a lot of discourse recently about where Sara stands in comparison to others who have gone on to bigger and better things after leaving the club.

For me, Sara has the potential to be every bit as good as James Maddison and Emi Buendia and really make a name for himself at the top level. He still has the chance to play at that level at Carrow Road next season and it goes without saying, the Brazilian will need to be on top form if the club is to secure an unlikely return to the Premier League.

That quest continues with back-to-back home games against Bristol City and Swansea City over the next two weeks.

Win both, and a play-off spot will almost certainly be secured.

Aside from the three points, the other main success story from the trip to Deepdale was the timely return of Jonathan Rowe. It is a major boost to have the 20-year-old fit and ready for action after such a long period on the sidelines.