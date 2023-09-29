In nearly a decade writing this column, seldomly have I been more embarrassed by Norwich City than I was last Saturday afternoon.

There have been some woeful performances in that time, but arguably the 6-2 defeat at Plymouth Argyle tops the lot.

It was a humiliation that the fans did not deserve – and one David Wagner’s side need to make amends for.

Norwich City columnist Edward Seaman was impressed with Jaden Warner, Kellen Fisher and Adam Forshaw against Fulham

I thought they achieved the first step towards that goal at Craven Cottage on Wednesday night.

Despite exiting the League Cup, what was effectively a second-string team did themselves proud against experienced, Premier League opposition.

A special shout must go to Jaden Warner, making his senior debut at centre-back. The biggest compliment I can give the 20-year-old is that he didn’t look out of place.

Likewise, Kellen Fisher who, while he made a mistake in the lead up to Fulham’s second goal, it was another accomplished display from the 19-year-old.

However, for me, the standout performance came from Adam Forshaw. I have to admit, given his injury record, I was surprised to see us sign the former Leeds man.

That said, there is little doubt about his ability – exuding a calmness which has evaded our play in recent weeks. I was equally impressed by his work off the ball, screening and protecting the back four.

I would be surprised if the 31-year-old wasn’t thrusted into the starting line up against Birmingham on Saturday – perhaps giving Gabriel Sara licence to play further up the pitch.

As I mentioned earlier, a strong performance is needed to banish the memories of Home Park and breathe new life into this season.

Because for me, much of the good will built up during the early weeks of the campaign has now been demolished – and rightly so.

Hopefully Wagner’s boys will rise to the challenge, because Carrow Road expects.