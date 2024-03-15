For all the attacking flair in this Norwich City side, there are few players I enjoy watching more than Jacob Sorensen.

It would be fair to say the 26-year-old has built up a reputation as a utility man, capable of playing anywhere across the back four, as well as in his more natural midfield role.

While some might argue that is the reason why he has failed to ever nail down a regular starting spot in his time at Carrow Road.

Norwich City columnist Edward Seaman has expressed how much he is currently enjoying watching Jacob Sorensen.

I think every squad needs a ‘Lungi’, as he is affectionately known.

At present, it is evident that David Wagner favours the Dane as a centre-half, and in truth, it is not difficult to see why.

For me, it is arguably now his best position.

In possession, Sorensen is calmness personified.

He uses the ball so effectively, an important tool in games where we are going to dominate possession, such as last Saturday’s 5-0 victory over Rotherham.

As poor as the visitors were, it was a magnificent afternoon, both in terms of the performance and the fact the result was enough to lift us into to top six.

Sorensen got in on the act himself, scoring with a towering header, as well as playing a crucial part in two further goals.

For all that positivity, Sorensen is a player whose future is up in the air, with his contact expiring this summer.

While I would keep him without second thought, the one nagging doubt is his fitness record.

Sorensen has played just seven times in the league this season, having missed the entire campaign up until February.

He has also racked up just 76 appearances in his four years at the club, hardly a statistic to write home about.

The challenge for Lungi over the next nine games is to prove his injury problems are behind him and continue to show his undoubting ability.

If he can do that, I’m sure he’ll still be at the club come August.