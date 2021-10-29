Admittedly, I have been as guilty as anyone when it comes to being apologetic and accepting of Norwich City’s dismal start to the season. From the pre-season Covid outbreak to the difficulties thrown up by the fixture computer, I’ve felt compelled to stick up for my team in the face of some quite intense criticism.

But as one of the 1,600-strong yellow army subjected to the 7-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge, the good will is now running thin.

There’s absolutely no point in trying to sugar-coat the performance, it was simply embarrassing.

Edward Seaman Across the Border: Norwich columnist (52730167)

Of course, no-one expects City to be able to regularly compete ability-wise with the likes of Chelsea – and the riches at their disposal – but the bare minimum you want to see is a performance of heart, desire and courage. To say those attributes were lacking would be an understatement.

In truth, it’s hard to know where we go from here.

More than anything, I want to see Daniel Farke turn the situation round, starting with a win and an entertaining performance against Leeds at Carrow Road this weekend.

However, for the first time, my faith in his ability to do so is waning. What concerns me more than anything is how far he has strayed from the approach and the principles that have underpinned his four-year reign.

We are unrecognisable from the team that was promoted to the Premier League in such style just five months ago.

As Norwich fans, we know more than anyone how hard it is to make the step up from the Championship, but honestly, I don’t think we could have done any worse.

I must stress this isn’t some impassioned call for the German to be sacked. Given the level of success he has had, he deserves more respect than that – something I hope fans will remember on Sunday.

However, there is no doubt that the next two games, heading into the international break, are crucial for his future – and the club’s season.