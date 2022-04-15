At last, Norwich City fans have something to smile about.

Last Sunday’s 2-0 victory over Burnley was the first at Carrow Road in nearly three months – and the first of any kind since the FA Cup win at Wolves on February 5.

It goes without saying, the three points doesn’t mean we are suddenly back in the race for survival but it’s nice to be able to write on the back of something that isn’t a defeat.

Norwich City columnist Edward Seaman

In truth, it was the kind of performance that has rarely been seen this season.

City more than matched the effort and desire of a Burnley side both famed for its work ethic and themselves desperate for points.

It was epitomised by Kenny McLean in midfield. The Scot never stopped running, winning tackles all over the park and breaking up opposition attacks.

For all the hard work, there were also smatterings of quality. The ‘no look’ pass from Matthias Normann to set up Teemu Pukki’s goal was nothing short of exquisite – while the finish itself was what we’ve come to expect from the Finn.

With nine goals to his name, you can’t help but wonder how many Pukki could have scored if the service was there.

But it’s the display of one of City’s fringe players that I really want to talk about.

For me, Kieran Dowell has been particularly hard done by this season.

After a strong end to his debut campaign at the club, Dowell has found chances few and far between in the Premier League.

When they have come, they have often been out of position, wide on the right – a position he lacks the pace for.

But for me the 24-year-old is one of our most technically gifted players – and we saw that against Burnley. He registered four key passes, including a delightful first-time ball to put Pukki in on goal.

Dowell is another who could prove key come August, so hopefully we get to see more of him between now and the end of the season.