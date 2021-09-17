When the fixture list came out in June, it was never beyond the realms of possibility that Norwich City would find themselves pointless after four games.

In Liverpool, Manchester City, Leicester and Arsenal, Daniel Farke’s side were handed tough assignments against four of last season’s top eight finishers in the Premier League.

Touching on the latest defeat at the Emirates, it was another difficult afternoon for the Canaries, who spent much of the game on the back foot.

Norwich City columnist Ed Seaman

Yet we can count ourselves unlucky, defeated by a somewhat fortunate goal which I’m still not wholly convinced should have stood.

Of course, it is never nice to lose four games on the spin – nor should it ever be accepted – but there is a need for realism among City fans.

For me, we will learn much more about our survival chances this weekend when Watford are the visitors to Carrow Road.

After an opening day win at home to Aston Villa, Xisco Muñoz’s side have suffered three defeats without scoring – and are almost certain to be among our rivals in the battle to avoid relegation.

It will be interesting to see how Farke approaches the game tactically.

For the entirety of his 200-game tenure, the German has stuck rigidly to his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation – and to great success.

This season has seen something of a change, with a slightly more pragmatic 4-3-3 favoured to try and give us more control and solidity in midfield.

With the difficult start to season out of the way, I’d be in favour of returning to the system which has served us so well – in a bid to try and provide more support to Teemu Pukki. The Finn has cut an isolated figure in attack – with City yet to score a goal from open play.

We all know the qualities Pukki possesses – his goal record at the club speaks for itself – and getting him firing on all cylinders could be the difference between staying up or going down.