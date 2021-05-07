The time has come to bid a fond and emotional farewell to two midfielders who have played such an integral role in our recent history.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic will be leaving the club this summer upon reaching the end of their current contracts.

In Tettey’s case, it brings the curtain down on an eventful nine-year spell at Carrow Road which has included three promotions, five managers and 263 appearances – the most by an oversees player.

Norwich City supporter Ed Seaman

The term legend is thrown around far too liberally these days, but the tough-tackling Norwegian is someone who fully justifies the tag.

Tettey has rarely been the man to write the headlines, but his reassuring presence in the heart of midfield has been a constant in an era of change. That said, there have been some spectacular moments along the way.

The volley against Sunderland remains one of the greatest Premier League goals Carrow Road has witnessed, while who could forget the toe-poked winner at Old Trafford in 2015?!

Tettey – and his beaming smile – will be sorely missed and his contribution forever valued. The club’s social media channels summed it up perfectly when they said: ‘Nine years of loyalty, hard work and wonderful memories. There is only one Alex Tettey’.

And then there’s Vrancic – one of the most elegant, classy and technically gifted players I’ve had the pleasure of watching in a yellow shirt.

It has not all been plain sailing for the Bosnian, but he leaves a fan-favourite having made such an important contribution to two title-winning campaigns.

In particular, I think back to the business end of the 2018/19 season.

The last-minute free kick to salvage a point against Sheffield Wednesday, the stunner against Blackburn on the night we won promotion and the goal to secure the title at Villa Park – all moments of magic that will live long in the memory.

I hope both can return to Carrow Road very soon to receive a well-deserved send-off.