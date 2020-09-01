Just as they did last term, Bury Town have loaned a goalkeeper from Norwich City for the forthcoming campaign.

Daniel Barden proved to be a success between the posts for the Blues in 2019/20, and they will be hoping Joe Rose has a similar impact during his season-long stay at the Denny Bros Stadium.

The 18-year-old has risen through the academy ranks at Carrow Road and in November 2019 made his debut for the club's Under-23 side.

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery. Picture: Mark Westley

After that outing against Reading – during which he kept a clean sheet – Rose told the Norwich website: “My debut was a really great achievement for myself and my family are very proud too. It’s a dream come true, as a kid being a big fan of the club, to finally get closer to something I’ve always wanted to do. It’s special.

“It was mentioned a few days before that I might be starting in the game for the Under-23s, and then I was properly told I’d be in the starting line-up the day before the game.

“I was definitely nervous, being my first game in the Under-23s, and in a stadium too. The other regular players helped me get into the game, and soon as we started the nerves wore off."

Rose has already featured in a couple of pre-season friendlies for Bury, who earlier today had to call off tonight's scheduled fixture with Braintree Town due to former opponents Walsham-le-Willows having a player test positive for Covid-19.