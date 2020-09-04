Bury Town boss Ben Chenery believes their new Norwich City loan goalkeeper, Joe Rose, will help complement the way his side play as they look to mount a successful promotion challenge.

The 18-year-old, who has already made a few appearances for the Canaries Under-23s side, has followed in Daniel Barden’s footsteps by joining Bury for a season to aid his development.

Having already got to see the 6ft 1in shot stopper in action in three pre-season friendlies before the transfer was confirmed this week, Chenery is delighted to have him on board.

Norwich City goalkeeper Joe Rose has joined Bury Town on a season-long loanPicture: Norwich City Football Club (41849534)

“It is very similar to when Daniel arrived to be honest in terms of lots of ability and it is about now transitioning that on to the pitch in games,” he said.

“As a young man he is going to make mistakes and I have said that to him.

“He is a lovely young man who kicks with both feet, is a good shot stopper and is good in the air.

“What I have seen with him in pre-season I have been very impressed with and I look forward to working with him this season.

“His attributes with his feet will help with the way we play and he will be very good for us.”

He added: “I am very pleased and very thankful that Norwich City Football Club have trusted us with another one of their young footballers they have high hopes for to improve.”

Meanwhile, the effect of a Walsham-le-Willows player testing positive for Covid-19 – forcing them to withdraw from the FA Cup – led to Bury, who played them on Friday, cancelling their home friendly with higher-league Braintree Town hours before it was due to take place on Tuesday.

Although the FA had said it was not necessary to call it off, chairman Russell Ward said he took a collective decision after speaking to Braintree to take a precautionary approach.

“We told all our players and staff to get tested and we have got nearly all of those back now and everyone is negative,” he said.

“Providing the other seven come back as negative we will carry on as normal.

“Obviously if any one comes back positive we will isolate them from the rest of the squad.”

Having revealed the decision cost them £2,500 in lost revenue, he also thanked the supporters who have so far expressed their desire not to take up refunds from their tickets.

“About a fifth have said they do not want a refund, so at least that has helped cover our costs,” he said.

Anyone else wishing to do the same should contact the club before 10am today by emailing russellward@burytownfc.co.uk

Bury are due to play their last pre-season friendly at higher-league Needham Market on Tuesday (7.45pm). And they now know their season-opening hosts will be Northamptonshire-based Cogenhoe Town a week tomorrow, after two late goals saw them win 2-1 at Kirkley & Pakefield in the Emirates FA Cup extra preliminary round.

Friday saw the release of their Isthmian League North Division fixtures with Bury set to open up at Basildon United on September 19 - who had been bottom when play was halted in March - in a reverse of 2019/20’s opening day, where they won 3-1.

The first league game at a new-look Ram Meadow – with the Jimmy The Rattle Stand currently in the process of being rebuilt as well as having new blue perimeter fencing put up and new floodlights installed – will be against Witham Town (who were 15th) on Saturday, September 26.

The first A134 derby with AFC Sudbury will be away on Tuesday, October 6 before the reverse fixture on Saturday, February 6.