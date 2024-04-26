Despite admitting next season will be a struggle financially, Needham Market chairman Keith Nunn believes the club will survive the rigorous demands in their first ever campaign in Step 2 of the non-league pyramid.

The Marketmen, spearheaded by boss Kevin Horlock, stormed to promotion from the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central with three games of the campaign remaining and lifted the league trophy in front of more than 600 fans at Bloomfields on Saturday – following their 2-0 defeat to Mickleover.

Either the Vanarama National League North or South will host Needham next season, but whichever league the Marketmen end up in, investment will be needed to fund necessary changes both on and off the pitch.

Needham Market chairman Keith Nunn hopes he can work with the financial demands of Step 2 football Picture: Mark Westley

“It won’t be easy, financially it will be a struggle. We need a new stand, we’ve got preparations in hand for all that,” said Nunn.

“We had a great sponsors day (on Saturday), with 60 or 70 potential sponsors for next year and that’s where most of our money comes from. We don’t get huge crowds, our average is about 350 probably and hopefully that will be a lot bigger next season.

“We’re drawing the budgets already, we will need a bigger squad, it won’t be easy, but we’ll do it.

Needham Market’s captain, manager and backroom staff with the league and cup trophies Picture: Mark Westley

“We leave that to the two managers. We’re in talks with Ipswich (Town), down the road, and hopefully we’ll get some of their players on loan. It’s do-able.”

There are a list of requirements Needham will have to comply with to be able to compete next season, which include: a minimum 250 all-seater stand with disabled provision, a new turnstile block, new male and female toilets adjacent to the new stand, new catering facilities and an upgrade on the dugouts.

The club have confirmed planning permission is being sought with Mid Suffolk District Council for the new facilities and large grants are available to help fund them.

Nunn outlined longer journeys, staying overnight and needing two coach drivers as further difficulties of playing in the league above.

Keiran Morphew lifts the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central trophy. Picture: Mark Westley

The trials and tribulations of Step 2 football are only rearing their heads because of the historic campaign Needham have had. As well as becoming only the second Suffolk non-league side to escape the clutches of Step 3, they sealed the league and cup double last week – lifting the Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup for a fourth successive season.

There were jubilant and historic scenes at Bloomfields on Saturday that none in red will ever forget. While the players and management staff celebrated with confetti canons, Nunn watched on amongst the Needham faithful – a proud smile beaming on his face.

“It’s absolutely brilliant. It’s been a tremendous season,” said the Needham chairman.

Assistant manager Tom Rothery and boss Kevin Horlock with the league and cup trophies. Picture: Mark Westley

“We finished on a high, the celebrations were great. It was always my ambition to take us up, and it’s great that we’ve made it. That’s one of my bucket list things ticked off.

“I have a lot of personal pride as well. I was born in Needham, I played for them as a kid, then went away to university and came back, and I’ve been involved as chair for the last eight or nine years.

“We’re a village club, a population of 4,500 and we’re playing Nuneaton Borough with a population of more than 100,000. We punch well above our weight, but we’ve made it. We’re Suffolk’s top non-league side and we’re looking forward to next season.

Needham Market players and management celebrate their league and cup double on Saturday and, inset, proud chairman Keith Nunn Pictures: Mark Westley

“I achieved one of my main ambitions, and whatever happens next year, we did it.”

The Marketmen will hope to end their season on a high, after back-to-back league defeats, with a victory at fifth-placed Redditch United in their final match of the campaign tomorrow (3pm).