Bury Town defender Lewis O’Malley is excited to face his former club AFC Sudbury for the first time when the two rivals meet on Tuesday (1pm).

The 20-year-old swapped yellow for blue when he made the move down the A134 in the summer, ending a spell at Sudbury which saw him progress through the academy to make more than 80 appearances for the first team and wear the captain’s armband during last season.

O’Malley was forced to miss out on the home double header against AFC earlier in the season through suspension, but he is looking forward to a first return to the MEL Group Stadium next week to take on the side who sit top of the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division.

Lewis O’Malley (right) pictured with manager Ben Chenery after the 1-0 win against Heybridge Picture: Neil Dady

“I’m really looking forward to it,” he said. “It’ll be a good test as obviously Sudbury are doing really well and they’ve got some really good players.

“I was suspended so I missed both the games against them earlier in the season. I was watching both the games and I was chomping at the bit.

“Obviously one of them was a little bit tighter than the other one. On one of the days Sudbury were the better team. It’s going to be one of those one off games. It’s a big derby and of course it’s always good to play your old club. All things going well I should be playing.

“We’ll take it one game at a time, but obviously I’d be delighted to get a result against Sudbury.

“Not just because it’s my old club, but because they’re at the top and you want to beat the top teams.

“I think more importantly it would give us another vital three points and push us towards the top of the table.”

O’Malley was the match winner on Tuesday night as the Blues signed off from the Atalian Servest Ram Meadow Stadium for 2022 with a victory, his 75th-minute header sealing a 1-0 win against fourth placed Heybridge Swifts.

It was a result which pushed Bury up to eighth in the table and within three points of the North Division play-offs, with those credentials set to be given a stern test against the league leaders next week.

Sudbury boast the best attacking record in the league, chalking up 48 goals already this season, including 30 goals in all competitions for frontman Nnamdi Nwachuku.

Meanwhile, after notching a 10th clean sheet of the campaign on Tuesday, the Blues hold the best defensive resume in the division, conceding just 11 goals in 17 games.

“As a defender you always want to play against the best attackers in the league,” O’Malley said.

“We know the quality that this league possesses, especially for non-league football and knowing some of their players and the quality they possess it’s just going to challenge us even more.

“We need to be more defensively solid and stay switched on. I’m really looking forward to it and hopefully we can get the result.

“It’s great to give our fans a win at home. We’ve had a couple of tough results and it’s good to get the win and take the three points.

“Football is all about momentum and hopefully we can take that into the Sudbury game.

“Our aim as a back four is to keep a clean sheet every single game. We know pretty much every team we come up against is going to be a real tough challenge.

“I think we’ve been solid throughout the whole season so far, and it’s just about continuing that momentum and being defensively solid, because I think that’s where you build from and get results from.”