Lewis O’Malley has become the latest AFC Sudbury academy graduate to leave the club for neighbouring Bury Town.

In recent years Ross Crane and Baris Altintop made the short journey down the A134 – and both players went on to get moves higher up the football pyramid after stints with the Blues.

For O’Malley the switch represents a ‘fresh start’ after a campaign in which he started off as Sudbury captain, only to find himself out of favour during the final few weeks.

Lewis O'Malley has decided to join Bury Town from AFC Sudbury.

“I’m one of those that wants to play all the time and so going to Bury is a fresh start for me,” said the 20-year-old, who was the Yellows’ joint second highest appearance maker last term.

“Moving to Bury feels like the right thing for me to kick on and develop as a player.

“I’ve heard from various people how good the coaching is at Bury – and you’ve seen what Ross and Baris have done.

In action last season against his new club.

"Like any player I want to play as high as I can and I've only been told good things about how Bury help players to progress.

"It was a tough decision in some ways (to leave Sudbury). I'd been at the club for three or four years, come through the academy and there was a real personal attachment, but I had a feeling towards the end of the season about what I was going to do next. There was plenty to think about and this feels like the right choice."

During his time with Sudbury, O'Malley showed high levels of versatility with appearances at right-back, centre-back, holding midfield and attacking midfield.

However, following initial conversations with his new manager Ben Chenery, O'Malley is anticipating that he will feature primarily in a defensive position (a viewpoint shared by Chenery – see www.suffolknews.co.uk/sport later this week for an interview with the Bury boss).

The 20-year-old found the back of the net during last season's famous FA Cup victory against Dartford.

"We've had a talk about it and we'll probably have further discussions," he added. "I see myself as a defensive player and I probably attacked a bit more than I'm used to at Sudbury.

"I feel most comfortable in defensive midfield or in the middle of the defence."

Another 'big attraction' in O'Malley's decision to switch Suffolk clubs was the chance to play in front of a large fanbase each week.

Bury led the way in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division last season with an average home gate of 570, while on two occasions – against Stowmarket Town and Sudbury – they passed the four-figure mark.

"One massive thing you can't ignore at Bury is the fanbase they have," he said.

"Every week you look at the numbers they get and it's really impressive. They got over a thousand a couple of times – at the level we play at that's brilliant.

"It was a big attraction when I was making a decision about the move."

O'Malley and his new Bury team-mates are set to begin pre-season training on June 30.