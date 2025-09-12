The Bury Town playing squad have been warned that they will need to be at their best to avoid becoming the victims of a FA Cup upset this weekend.

The Blues will go into tomorrow’s home second round qualifying tie as the big favourites to progress at the expense of Woodford Town, who ply their trade two levels lower in the Essex Senior League Premier Division.

However, with Woodford sitting top of the table and having also claimed the scalp of Newmarket Town in the previous round, Bury’s assistant boss Paul Musgrove is well aware of the threat that the visitors will pose – particularly in attack.

Bury Town, pictured in action against Stamford last weekend, will play in the FA Cup tomorrow Picture: Chris Lowndes

Olly Sotoyinbo played for Musgrove during his time in charge of Stowmarket Town and the forward has started the campaign in bright fashion with nine goals in eight appearances.

Musgrove said: “We know a couple of their lads and I know Olly well from Stowmarket – he’s a very dangerous player.

“We also know a bit about them as a team and we’ve seen their game against Newmarket, so we will be prepared.

Bury defenders Lewis O’Malley and Joe White look to snuff out a Stamford attack. Picture: Chris Lowndes

“We’re going to have to be right at it and be at our best because if we’re not then we could easily come unstuck.

“It’s going to be down to the boys to carry out the gameplan and to make sure that their mentality is right.

“We’ll be putting the messages across on Thursday (last night) at training and then they’ll have to take those details on.

“We’ve got a good group and I’m sure they will not be taking this game lightly.”

Tommy Hughes comes under pressure at Stamford. Picture: Chris Lowndes

Bury go into the tie having experienced mixed fortunes during back-to-back Southern League Premier Central Division away matches.

On Saturday, second-half goals from George Quantrell and Joe Carroll secured a 2-0 win at Stamford, only for Bury to lose by the same scoreline at Real Bedford on Tuesday night.

Joe Evans scored twice inside the opening 15 minutes for the home side and while Musgrove was disappointed with the result, he took some positives from the fact that Bury dug in to ensure that they were not on the receiving end of a hefty scoreline.

“They’re a really good football team with players that can handle the ball,” he added.

“It was a tough game and when you’re 2-0 down so early on, it’s a long way back from there.

“But Cole (Skuse, manager) and I were pleased with the reaction and I think if we could have got a goal back before half-time we could have got something from the game.

“We dominated large parts of the second half and that’s pleasing because when things get tough you need a group that pulls together and that’s what the lads did.”

Bury will be able to call upon centre-back Taylor Parr for the visit of Woodford after he served a suspension for the red card that he received earlier in the campaign away at Worcester City. Max Maughn is also in line to return to the squad from injury, but Ryan Jolland (hip) will remain sidelined.