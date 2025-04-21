Ollie Burle struck his maiden century for Suffolk in Sunday’s 37-run loss to Bedfordshire.

The opener scored 112 off 137 balls including nine fours and two sixes before being eighth man out as Suffolk failed to chase down the visitors’ 316 all out in the 50-over friendly at Bury St Edmunds CC.

Burle, who had never previously passed 50 for the senior side, has been in fine form so far this season, scoring 139 and 54 for Warwickshire Under-19s.

Ollie Burle pulls the ball away for four during his innings of 112 off 137 balls for Suffolk versus Bedfordshire on Sunday Picture: Nick Garnham

The 18-year-old all-rounder, who had scored 63 for club side Copdock & Old Ipswichian on Saturday, said: “I am pretty pleased to go on and score a century after getting to 50.

“I am trying to adapt my game by converting 60s and 70s into hundreds, but also to push the team towards winning more matches.

“In four matches this season I have scored two hundreds and two fifties, so you can’t ask for much more, but it is a case of keep being hungry for runs and not letting things slip.

“Every innings is a new innings and brings different challenges, so I need to stay humble and hopefully keep doing as I have done today.”

Debutant Kieran Pell, who is playing as a professional for Woolpit CC this season, made a polished 34 off 51 deliveries with two 6s.

He shared in a third-wicket stand of 91 with Burle, but after the dismissal of Alex Oxley for 25 in the 30th over at 156-4, Suffolk thereafter failed to threaten to overhaul their target.

Only some big hitting from Tom Harper (23 off 16) and Dan Shanks (14 off 6) late on reduced the eventual margin of victory.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Bedfordshire were indebted to 89 from opener Oli Soames and 77 off just 36 deliveries with six 4s and six maximums from Patrick Harrington.

The pair compiled a partnership of 123 for the fifth-wicket in just 11.2 overs to take the game away from Suffolk after coming together at 156-4 in the 32nd over.

Bedfordshire were bowled out with eight balls unused in their innings, with Matt Wareing picking up four wickets in his second spell to finish with figures of 9.4-1-52-5.

Suffolk start their NCCA Trophy campaign away to holders Norfolk at Fakenham CC on Sunday.