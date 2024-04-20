Bury Town manager Cole Skuse hailed his side’s performance as ‘incredible’ after they put Enfield to the sword with a 6-0 victory to put a home play-off semi-final in their own hands heading into the final weekend of the season.

The Blues flew out of the traps in their final home game of the regular season in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division with Ryan Horne’s sixth-minute deflected opener quickly added to by Cemal Ramadan’s swivel finish two minutes later.

Olie Yun saw his shot come back off the post and go in off goalkeeper George Edgeworth in the 23rd minute before the wing-back finished at the near post within four minutes of the second half starting.

Bury Town manager Cole Skuse (left) and his players do a lap of appreciation to thank supporters following the final whistle Picture: Mecha Morton

Bury’s appetite for more against the second-from-bottom outfit did not diminish and a fine solo run by man-of-the-match Max Maughn ended with him finding the bottom corner on 58 before Ryan Jolland won the race to a long pass ahead of the goalkeeper to roll into an empty net two minutes from time.

Coupled with defeats for Brentwood Town and Felixstowe & Walton United, it saw the Blues move up from fifth to third place in the table ahead of their final game at 13th-placed Redbridge next weekend, with both second and third-placed teams set to host the semi-finals in the play-offs a week on Tuesday.

"It was a really, really good afternoon,” reflected Skuse.

Bury Town manager Cole Scuse was left delighted by his side’s ‘incredible’ performance against Enfield as they gear up towards entering the play-offs Picture: Mecha Morton

"First and foremost you concentrate on your own patch and you want the boys to go about it in the manner in which they did.

"It was incredible I thought, really, really good from start to finish.

"I gave them a little bit extra before the game in terms of the delivery about not undercooking anyone in this league. Any team can turn up and put on a performance, and I thought our application from start to finish was first class - it really, really was good.

"It was magnified because it was right in front of us in the dugout in the 93rd minute, we're winning 6-0 and we've got our right wing-back Olie Yun absolutely busting a gut to get the ball back to regain possession. I just thought that typified our performance this afternoon.

"I'm then never one to instantly check the results, it's not until I'm on the way home or my wife or kids are reading the results out because like I said you're concentrating so much on your own patch.

"I heard a little bit of noise in the changing room and a few of the coaching staff have come out and said the results have been kind to us and gone for us.

"So it's in our own hands on the last game of the season to get a positive result to get a game back here at Ram Meadow in front of what will be an incredible crowd I'm sure."

Bury players celebrate their opening goal of the match against Enfield from Ryan Horne (right) Picture: Mecha Morton

His side took advantage of some poor defending from the visitors to quickly get themselves into a two-goal lead and although they added a third mid-way through, it could have easily been more by the interval.

But Skuse was very much of the mind that his team had engineered the game to play out the way it did.

Cemal Ramadan scored his 28th league goal of the season to put Bury 2-0 up Picture: Mecha Morton

"I don't know if it was solely down to a bit of ill-defending, I think it was largely down to sharpness and the sort of element of freedom we had at the top end of the pitch and the way the players are playing at the moment, people like Max Maughn, Cemal, Luke Brown, even Ryan Jolland in a slightly different role this afternoon and Ollie Yun,” he said.

“You kind of stand back at times and it's a pleasure to watch.

"As a coach, especially now I'm across on the dark side so they say, you work on stuff and prep stuff and have visions in your own head of how you want stuff to look and when it comes off in the manner in which it did this afternoon it's so pleasing, not just for me but for them as a group.

Max Maughn's performance drew special praise from his manager who confirmed he did not go off injured Picture: Mecha Morton

“You could see they're enjoying themselves which is incredible.

"And after the game I wanted to show an appreciation for everyone that comes and watches us week in, week out.

"But on the flip of it I think they wanted to show a real appreciation for what the players have done for them this season. They've brought smiles to their faces and we've had crowds that have gone above and beyond for us this season.

"It's been a really good afternoon, a really good afternoon, you can probably tell I'm really happy, really happy for the club as a whole."

Players and coaches from Bury Town Community took part in a parade around the pitch ahead of kick-off as part of the club’s ‘Community Day' celebration Picture: Mecha Morton

The Blues had dubbed the game as their ‘Community Day’ with players and coaches from their other teams – Bury Town Community – parading round the pitch before kick-off while club sponsors were also part of being hosted in a pre-match lunch.

And Skuse felt it all added into the performance his side delivered on an enjoyable day for the club with the crowd totalling 1,017.

He said: "It is great and when I joined the club they said this was a thing, the last home game of the season they have a community day where all the teams come out and do a little bit before the game.

Ed Upson and Luke Brown sign autographs for supporters following the match Picture: Mecha Morton

"And it added that little bit extra and you can see our boys embraced it and enjoyed it.

"The kids walking around the pitch and getting their applause is a really special touch for them and an incredible thing by the club to put on and do.

"I think it added to the afternoon and made it a really, really enjoyable afternoon for everyone.

"Like I say, it's reflected in another crowd of over 1,000 people, it's remarkable."

Jayden Evans, 12, – with dad Dave Evans and friend Dan Lesiukwas – was delighted to get goalscorer Ryan Jolland’s boots after the match Picture: Mecha Morton

Gaolscorer Maughn, was instrumental throughout, was withdrawn to thunderous applause in the 66th minute with the Blues boss allaying fears he had gone off injured following a wild late challenge just beforehand that had left him in a heap.

"He's been one of our standouts and he deserves more credit because it's a brand new position to him,” Skuse said of the central midfielder-turned wing-back was joined the club after being released as aged 16 from Colchester United.

"When I first came into the football club I knew from day one he was a very, very clever footballer. He's very athletic and the way we like to play suits him perfect, absolutely perfect.

"And it was nothing other than bringing him off to give him a rest today, it really was nothing other than that, as he was the standout and he has arguably been all season.

Max Maughn (right) celebrates his goal to make it 5-0 to Bury Picture: Mecha Morton

He's been one of our best performers throughout the whole season because he's so fit. He's just so athletic but also very, very direct.

"But going back to Olie Yun being magnified because he was just in front of us with his work-rate. In the first half they had an overload on the back post with one of their attacks and it's Max Maughn that's doing his bit out of possession on that back post to sweep up and cover round."So both sides of the game he's been phenomenal for us, he's been a real, real gem."

Skuse also confirmed defender Joe White, who was replaced at half-time by Lewis O’Malley, was a planned change and not an injury, as he looks to give his players minutes to keep them sharp heading into the play-off season extension.