Bury St Edmunds club Saint Edmund Pacers enjoyed plenty of success across their flagship Tarpley 10 and 20 mile races from Beyton on Sunday.

The turnout was up on last year with 343 runners completing the 10 mile while 314 did the 20 distance.

In the Tarpley 10, the Pacers’ Jack Nixon took the overall win in a time of 52 minutes and 49 seconds, missing out on the course record by a second. But Claire Jacobs of Hadleigh Hares did enter the history books with her 58:42 a new record for a female.

Home runner Jack Nixon (1117) won the Tarpley 10 and went within a second of the course record Pictures: Mark Westley

The Pacers won the female team award with runs coming from Katie King, Gem Carter and Lara Pocock. King and Carter finished second and third in the race.

The male team winners were the Newmarket Joggers while there were also an age category win in the event for the Pacers’ Dylan Bradnam in the male Under-21 category.

The Tarpley 20 was won by Andrew Risk of Victoria Park Harriers & Tower Hamlets AC in one hour, 55 minutes and 27 seconds with Harriet Carr of Wymondham AC first female in 2.12:46.

Action from the 10 mile event Picture: Mark Westley

Saint Edmund Pacers' Katie King came in second in the Tarpley 10 Picture: Mark Westley

The Newmarket Joggers went on to win the best male team in the Tarpley 10 Picture: Mark Westley

Action from the Tarpley 20 Picture: Mark Westley

Wymondham won the female team while the Pacers’ took the male award with runs from Craig Shand, Christopher Poulding and Matthew Axton.

There were also age category awards for the Pacers' Sandra Webb and Damian Elsdon.

Full results for both races can be found here.

This year's event was once again organised by Claire Brown with Saint Edmund Pacers chairman Chris Mower praising the effort of the 50-plus volunteers and herself.

Stowmarket Striders taking on the Tarpley 10 Picture: Mark Westley

The Saint Edmund Pacers went on to win the best male team award in the 20 mile race Picture: Mark Westley

The Haverhill Running Club team whoi took on the 10 mile distance Picture: Mark Westley

Newmarket Joggers ahead of the Tarpley 20 Picture: Mark Westley

"I personally am very thankful to Claire for the time and effort she puts into this race and how the 50 plus volunteers from the club pull together to deliver such a significant and well-loved event on the local running calendar," he said.