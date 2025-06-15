Three members of the Saint Edmund Pacers tackled the gruelling Suffolk Back Yard Ultra at the weekend.

The rules of the annual event, which was hosted at High Lodge in Thetford Forest, state that the competitors have to run a 4.167-mile trail route, starting on the hour of every hour.

The race continues until there is only one athlete remaining, with the winner picking up a prize of £500.

The Saint Edmund Pacers trio took part in the tough event

The Pacers’ George Allen completed a total of five laps of the course, which was his furthest run of the calendar year in a time of 04:04:09.

Meanwhile, club-mate Lara Pocock, who was running in memory of her friend Kate, finished with 12 laps alongside her name in 09:46:56.

And the trio was rounded off by Rob Wallace, who doubled his longest ever run by racking up 19 laps in 15:17:53.

The overall champion was Jan Voorspoels, with the Belgian completing an impressive 49 laps.

Voorspoels eventually stopped the clock in not too far shy of two days in 41:23:54.

He kept on going despite second-placed Nima Javaheri of Switzerland calling time on his run with a time of 37:59:01.

The best-performing British runner in the field was Tobias Taylor, who was third from last to drop out having finished on 42 laps.