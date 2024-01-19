AFC Sudbury have announced the signing of versatile forward Callum Page from Needham Market.

The news comes after Adam Mills made the switch from the Yellows to the Marketmen earlier this week.

Since joining Ipswich Town on a two-year professional deal in 2021, after coming up through the ranks at Needham, Page was sent back on loan to the Bloomfields outfit before joining Kevin Horlock’s side permanently when he was released from the Blues.

Callum Page has departed Bloomfields Picture: Mecha Morton

Speaking to the club’s official website, Sudbury boss Marc Abbott said: "Firstly a thank you to Kev Horlock at Needham Market for allowing us to sign Callum.

“Callum has been a fantastic player over the years at Needham and he's had big contributions over two spells.

“He'll be able to smoothly transition into the AFC Sudbury playing style, whilst being flexible with his playing position, either centrally or wide.

Callum Page has signed for AFC Sudbury Picture: Ben Pooley

“Callum is still young and hungry enough and wants to push himself to become a better player.

“In the short term we feel Callum has the attributes at the top end of the pitch to contribute goals and assists. Having lost Millsy to Needham, Callum was one we definitely wanted to bring in as soon as possible and goes into the squad for tomorrow's game at Barwell."

Mills could have made his first appearance for Needham after his return to the Marketmen tomorrow, but their match at home to Stratford Town has been postponed.

Speaking on Page’s departure to Needham Market’s official club website, assistant head coach Tom Rothery said: “We wish Pagey all the best at AFC Sudbury, he’s a great lad and a real talent.

GOOD LUCK PAGEY 🔴



The club can confirm the departure of Callum Page to AFC Sudbury.https://t.co/5ibavX3ZBQ



We would like to wish him all the best for the future, and thank him for his efforts for the club.#NeedhamMarketFC pic.twitter.com/8WDW8sv2Yy — Needham Market F.C. (@needhammktfc) January 19, 2024

“After suffering a bad injury last season, Kev and I just feel it’s important he’s playing and currently he’s found his playing time limited with us.

“It’s a shame, as in the past month he’s looked like he’s getting his sharpness back but to fully get this he needs to play regular and after Kev and Marc spoke, it seems that at AFC Sudbury he has more opportunities to do this.

“Hopefully it’ll work really well for Callum and we both still believe he’s a great player. We both really hope it proves to be a great move for both parties.”