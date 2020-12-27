Bury St Edmunds-based netballer Emily White has been selected as a member of the Saracens Mavericks Under-17 squad for 2020/21.

The 16-year-old, who is a student at Abbeygate Sixth Form College, has been a member of Jetts Netball Club for nine years.

The club’s head coach Tracey Butcher commented: “She’s a great girl and very talented.

Emily White, Jetts Nettball Club

“Emily’s efforts have taken her through the Suffolk County Pathway and Mavericks Futures.

“She works so hard with her netball. This is well deserved and we are so pleased she’s been selected again.”

And further success at the club has gone the way of Emily Stanton, who picked up a Goalden Globe presented by Netball East for being the Young Volunteer of the Year in 2020.

Emily Stanton, Jetts Netball Club

The County Upper pupil and Jetts player is a qualified umpire who recently earned her Level 1 UKCC coaching Award.

Butcher said: “We are so pleased that she is Netball East‘s chosen winner for the Goalden Globe. Emily has been a part of our club for nearly 10 years. Over the last few years she has been one of our wonderful young volunteers.

“Her contribution has been most appreciated and her hard work and dedication on and off the court is why she was nominated. At the age of 16 to qualify as an assistant netball coach is a great achievement, we were pleased we could support her along this path.”

“Emily is representative of so many of our young volunteers at Jetts NC and continues to be a valuable member of our club.”

