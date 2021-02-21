Stonham Barns Park are continuing to help a young cyclist on her quest to get to the very top.

Eleven-year-old Abbey Thompson, who hails from Crowfield, near Stonham Aspal, currently competes in road racing, cyclocross and TT events both nationally and internationally.

And the Suffolk-based leisure, retail and holiday facility are throwing their support behind the age-group national time trial champion for the second successive year by sponsoring her for the 2021 season.

Abbey Thompson (44417170)

Thompson has racked up a total 81 race victories to date alongside 36 second-placed finishes and a further 18 thirds.

Covid-19 restrictions permitting, she is hoping to compete in a number of major European races this year as she bids to capture the attention of British Cycling.

Speaking about the support from Stonham Barns Park and how that will help her going forward, Thompson, who is coached by her father Leon as part of the Suffolk Youth race team, said: “Alan Forward (owner) at Stonham Barns Park witnessed me riding the Dunwich Dynamo, a 120-mile cycle from Stratford in London to Dunwich.

“I raised £2,500 for Great Ormond Street that helped treat my brother when he was unwell as a baby. It was a tough ride and he was impressed with my determination when I stopped in at Stonham Barns Park on route.

“Everyone there encouraged me to finish the ride. He told me then that he would be happy to sponsor my cycling efforts and he has renewed the sponsorship this year. I am very grateful to him for his generous support.

“I do lots of preparation, probably more than others making sure I race the best I can.

“I have to make sure I am fresh for the big races and so I have different training throughout the year to make sure I am at the peak of my fitness at the right times.

“One day I would like to be a famous professional cyclist and win the World Championship.

“I know that is a long way off but I am happy to work hard this year and to encourage more girls to ride and race. My long-term goal is to participate in the women’s Tour de France.”

Meanwhile, Stonham Barns Park’s Alan Forward added: “The team at Stonham Barns Park has got to know Abbey and Leon well as the Suffolk Youth Race team now practice at the Suffolk venue using the Showground track.

"We are delighted to sponsor Abbey personally and the overall team kit knowing how motivated these young cyclists are to do well.These are the professional cyclists of the future and it’s good to see both boys and girls doing well at such a young age.”

