Goalkeeper Marcus Garnham enjoyed one of his most memorable afternoons on a football pitch at Yeovil Town earlier today.

After helping his Needham Market side to play out a 1-1 draw with a team that are two leagues above them in the non-league pyramid, the 34-year-old went on to make three saves during the resultant penalty shootout – as well as scoring his own spot kick – to seal historic progress through to the last 16 of the Buildbase FA Trophy.

In the video below, Needham's number one reflects on the events at Huish Park.

Manager Kevin Horlock has also shared his views of the game with Suffolk News.