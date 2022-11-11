They may have won three of their four home league games this term, yet Jacob Ford believes his Bury St Edmunds side are yet to fully hit their straps in front of the GK IPA Haberden faithful.

After chalking up their third straight National League 2 East victory in a row at Rochford Hundred last weekend, the Wolfpack return to base tomorrow with the visit of Canterbury (3pm).

And director of rugby Ford, who is also the head coach, is keen for his players to replicate recent away displays when they run out own to perform for their own supporters.

The Haberden faithful will be hoping for a home win at the weekend. Picture: Mecha Morton

He said: “The focus has to be on ourselves, especially because we’re at home. I actually think performances have been a little bit disappointing at home compared to what we’ve produced when we’re away.

“You can point to the pressure and the level of expectancy. Perhaps at times we’re trying too hard to find perfection.

“It’s about relaxing, focusing on the next play and making sure everyone does their job properly.

Jacob Ford's side have won three of their opening four home encounters this term. Picture: Mark Westley

“The boys are always excited to be playing at the Haberden so it would be nice to put in the type of performance that is going to impress the supporters.”

While Bury (7th) have struck a good run of form of late, visiting Canterbury have found positive results harder to come by.

The Kent-based outfit have won just three times all season, with only one of those having come in their previous six outings.

Nevertheless, Ford is adamant Bury cannot afford to take their ninth-placed opposition lightly.

“Canterbury are one of those sides that have got a bit of everything,” he added.

“They’re a very decent team, one that has got tries coming from anywhere on the pitch and that’s something we’ll have to make sure we’re ready for.

“It could well be one of those tough and tight games and it might not be until the final five, 10 or 20 minutes that we manage to pull away.”

To mark Remembrance Day, the club is offering free entry to members of the armed services and military veterans from all countries.

Ford said: “It’s fantastic from the club and shows how well we’re managed from the chairman down.

“The boys are really proud to play for the club when they introduce these type of initiatives.

“Hopefully we can entertain and get some of the people to come back for future games.”

Ford impressed resilience in Rochford victory

Ford was pleased with the ‘resilience’ his Bury St Edmunds side showed during last weekend’s 23-17 victory at Rochford Hundred.

Two penalties from Kodie Drury-Hawkins and a try courtesy of Will Christie – converted by the aforementioned Hawkins – sent the visiting Wolfpack in at half-time with a 13-0 advantage over their hosts.

Rochford rallied after the restart to move within three points, but the response from Bury was positive and they were rewarded by a second try of the game from Samir Kharbouch, which was once again converted by Hawkins.

For good measure, the Australian kept up his good form with the boot by adding a third penalty late on.

“Rochford is always a really, really difficult place to go and play,” said Ford.

“They’re always a gritty side and conditions down there on the day were not great.

“It’s always a difficult game and they never let you pull away too far in front of them.

“We probably could have won by a bigger margin because we let some decent moments go but overall I’m really pleased with the result.

“You always take what you’re given at Rochford. We showed good resilience, got the win and I would have snatched your hands off for that if you’d offered me it before the game.”

The win made it three in a row for Bury in the National League 2 East, all of which have been by relatively small margins.

The gap on Saturday was seven points, while the two games prior to that against Sevenoaks and Dorking were by five and one respectively.

“I don’t think the results actually reflect our dominance in those games,” added Ford.

“We’ve dominated them but at times our execution at key moments has needed to be better.

“It comes with time. We’re still learning and while we’re doing that we’re finding ways to win – that’s the sign of a good team.

“When you look at where we are and where this team can go it’s a really exciting time for the club.”