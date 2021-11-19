Jacob Ford believes Bury St Edmunds will need to match the physicality of Clifton if they are to take their perfect home record this season into December.

The Bristol-based side travel to Suffolk for tomorrow’s National League 2 South clash in sixth position, having enjoyed a 40-17 home win over Guernsey last weekend.

The Wolfpack, meanwhile, came up short once again in their quest for a first away win, seeing a 3-0 half-time advantage at Cornwall outfit Redruth turn into a 31-18 defeat to leave them ninth.

Ciaran Leeson scored Bury St Edmunds' try in the first half. Picture: Mark Westley

Their points in the game had come from two tries from Ciaran Leeson and two penalties from the boot of Charlie Reed.

“We were very dominant in the first half and looking back on the game we should have scored more points,” said head coach and director of rugby Ford.

“In the second half it was 8-3 to us for a long time then 10-8 to them and after a bit of pressure 17-8.

“We converted a penalty for 17-11 then it got to 24-19 with a few minutes to go and I was thinking we would be heading back with a bonus point which was probably an okay result.

“But then two mistakes really cost us and we were left really disappointed with those things but apart from that it was a good performance.”

They will be hoping to bounce back against Clifton to make it six from six on Suffolk soil tomorrow.

But Ford is wary of the threat their opponents will carry.

He said: “Clifton always offer the same in terms of how big and physical they are and how they compete across the park. It will definitely be a challenge for us.

“Traditionally they are strong at the breakdown and it is important we are just as physical in that area.”

Joe Green is back available for selection in the second row following a shoulder injury but winger Mike Stanway is now out for three weeks after damaging his ankle. Shaq Meyers (hamstring) and Samir Kharbouch (cheekbone) are both said to still be a few weeks away with the Esther home game on December 4 in mind.

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news